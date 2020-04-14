Companies Like Osprey Medical (ASX:OSP) Can Be Considered Quite Risky

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Osprey Medical (ASX:OSP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Osprey Medical Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Osprey Medical last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$8.3m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$17m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from December 2019. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Osprey Medical will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ASX:OSP Historical Debt April 14th 2020

How Well Is Osprey Medical Growing?

In the last twelve months, Osprey Medical kept its cash burn steady. And in that context its operating revenue grew by 46%, which shows at least some progress. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Osprey Medical To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given Osprey Medical's revenue is receding, there's a considerable chance it will eventually need to raise more money to spend on driving growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$3.6m, Osprey Medical's US$17m in cash burn equates to about 477% of its market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

Is Osprey Medical's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Osprey Medical's revenue growth was relatively promising. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, Osprey Medical has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

