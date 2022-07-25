For Companies Needing to Improve Their Sales Teams, the Answer is Practis

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ July 25, 2022 / For years, managers and leadership teams have trained their sales representatives with largely the same techniques: Give them a set of scripts to learn, lecture in a classroom setting or large seminar-style training, engage in one-on-one training calls, and then see what they can do with real customers. Unfortunately, traditional training is often front-loaded, inconsistent, and difficult to personalize for individual sales reps. More than that, managers don't have time for ongoing training, which often means they only train new hires - yet wonder why their more experienced reps are not producing or meeting their goals.

Practis, Monday, July 25, 2022, Press release picture

It is nearly impossible to scale the traditional training process for a team of hundreds or thousands of employees, leading to time loss, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities to help those sales reps who need extra practice. As a result, sales reps are talking with leads without having the experience or practice they need to be successful. This leads to fewer sales, revenue loss, and potentially the termination of a promising employee, all because they didn't have enough practice.

Sales reps need access to continuous, on-demand learning that meets them where they are. Learning opportunities that are tailored to their unique strengths and weaknesses. This is especially true for field service teams that are often on their own and without the consistent training which has a direct impact on their proficiency and success.

At Practis, they have developed an innovative solution to this problem .

As Vice President of Marketing Catia Pecoraro explains, Practis leverages the power of just-in-time learning to support every sales representative with the specific tactics for every situation, providing each learner with a personal practice partner while making it easy to scale training across an organization of thousands.

"Practis is an app that turns any smartphone or tablet into a virtual practice partner," Pecoraro says. "It's a simulated conversation that converts your playbook into a conversation. Sales representatives can practice by virtual role-play and learn how to navigate every conversation with a prospect or customer before they ever speak to one. Instead of practicing on customers and burning leads, sales reps now can practice on Practis."

Instead of the traditional training model in which a manager or senior member of the sales team might conduct role play exercises that are time-consuming - or an annual training that is ineffective for immediate impact in their daily role -- Practis allows companies to train hundreds, even thousands of employees at the same time. Even better, it allows sales reps to practice privately, as many times as they need, and ultimately to become better communicators.

"It is a great way for companies to scale their training and easily enable their teams to continuously learn anytime from anywhere," Pecoraro says. "They can confidently move away from one-on-one roleplay, upskill their current workforce, increase employee morale, and accelerate time to proficiency for every new hire."

Practis is completely customizable, allowing companies to enter all the sales scripts and the playbook that they want their teams to practice. If companies don't have scripts or a playbook, Practis helps create content by crowdsourcing what their top sales performers are already saying.

Because the app is designed to hold a robust library of sales scripts and resources, training sessions are able to simulate real-world situations. Training also becomes more effective because content is delivered in bite-sized pieces that are applicable to everyday scenarios. Through continuous learning, sales reps are able to implement what they have learned for immediate impact.

Sales reps have the chance to experience every possible scenario using Practis - and they learn the best ways to communicate and problem solve, giving them the knowledge and confidence to succeed.

For new hires and even veteran salespeople in need of additional guidance, Practis measures key performance metrics and shares them with the trainer or team manager. As a result, leadership can provide more meaningful feedback to their team, speeding up their time to proficiency while making them more successful at the same time.

Perhaps most importantly, Practis helps companies rapidly scale and improve their sales force, leading to increased revenue and substantial business growth. Rather than losing out on leads because they were not ready for the interaction, sales representatives can now go into every situation knowing exactly what to say - and how to say it.

Practis can go beyond the sales team as well. For companies who are looking to upskill their field service teams and improve customer interaction and service, Practis helps organizations perfect their messaging, unify it across teams, and deliver it the right way, every time. It is a powerful tool that empowers companies to improve their training while accelerating new hires' speed to proficiency, enables sales reps to rapidly improve their communication skills and sales acumen, and helps businesses increase sales and revenue.

Sales training has followed the same model for years, despite the inefficiencies and pitfalls that exist within the process. With Practis, companies finally have the innovative solution they need. And because the app teaches professionals to better serve their target audience, the customers win, too.

To learn more about Practis, please visit www.gopractis.com.

