Companies linked to embattled congressman George Santos draw scrutiny. What we know.

Erin Mansfield, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Companies affiliated with embattled congressman George Santos have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and experts as the newly elected Republican faces increasing political pressure to step down for lying about his background.

Santos, who represents suburban areas of New York City, has been under fire since shortly after his election in November for inventing key parts of his education and work history, and building significant wealth virtually overnight that he may have used to finance his campaign.

In addition to claiming a false work history with major investment banks, Santos' most recent professional history all leads back to a fund that federal regulators called a Ponzi scheme in a 2021 lawsuit for using new investor money to pay back previous investors. Independent experts said the company's statements, including some Santos repeated, raise red flags.

  • Santos said he led the efforts of that firm, called Harbor City Capital, in New York City. He made multiple false statements about the company in interviews during his first campaign for Congress. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Harbor City Capital raised $17.1 million in order to enrich the company's founder, but did not name Santos as a defendant. 

  • After that, Santos started a company, Devolder Organization LLC, with help from a company linked to Harbor City Capital’s chief financial officer. Devolder Organization is the company that Santos claimed on financial disclosures grew to a value of between $1 million and $5 million virtually overnight, and paid him a $750,000 a year salary.

  • Devolder Organization then co-founded a related company: Redstone Strategies LLC. That company shares a name with entities that solicited donations for Santos’ campaign, according to the New York Times. A Democrat in Congress has requested an investigation for potential campaign finance violations.

George Santos controversy: Here's a look at investigations of the new House Republican

ep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.
ep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.

What we know about Harbor City Capital

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Harbor City Capital, and its affiliates offered numerous investment opportunities, promising annual returns between 10% and 60% that would be paid in monthly installments and before returning the customer’s original investment once the investments matured, according to the SEC complaint.

  • "When somebody’s offering 60% returns, it’s not that there has never been an investment that returns 60% legitimately," said Mitchel Zuckoff, a journalism professor at Boston University who wrote a book about the original Ponzi scheme. "But they are so exceedingly rare that the idea that they could simply be available to you should automatically send up just a whole carload of red flags."

The company said it would use investor money to help generate internet sales leads for other companies, and then sell those sales leads to business clients at a “substantial profit,” according to the SEC.

  • Kyle Welch, an accounting professor at George Washington University with expertise in financial fraud, said companies like Facebook and Google have cornered the market on targeting customers, and called it "dubious" that Harbor City Capital would have been able to make those transactions.

Santos was not named in the SEC’s complaint. Inquiries to his Capitol Hill office and to his lawyer were not returned.

George Santos: Rep. George Santos pushes back on 'insane' claim he stole funds for veteran's dying dog

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is sworn in on, Jan. 7.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is sworn in on, Jan. 7.

Santos' role in Harbor City Capital

Santos boasted in a 2020 interview during his first congressional campaign about his work for Harbor City Capital, falsely claiming it was a Fortune 500 company and repeating the false claim that he previously worked for J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

“I manage all of our fixed income assets with arbitrage here in New York," he said. “I’m actually Harbor City Capital’s head guy for New York City. We’re based out of Melbourne, Florida. I’ve been with the company a little over a year.”

In April 2020, Santos tweeted out a plug for the company. "@HarborCityCap offers you a strategy that mitigates loss and risk while creating cash flow, meanwhile your principle (sic) is 100% secured by an SBLC held by various major institutions," he wrote, referencing a type of safety net on an investment called a standby letter of credit.

  • Welch said it is unclear how much, if any, Santos knew about the Ponzi scheme, but his statement was nonetheless problematic.  "Your principal is guaranteed?" Welch asked. "That’s the whole point of investing is that you can lose money, and that’s how you can earn a return. Anytime somebody guarantees a return like that, it’s a red flag for anyone with the remotest financial literacy to run for the hills."

In a video obtained by CNN, Santos said during the 2020 campaign he managed a $1.5 billion fund for Harbor City Capital and boasted about giving record returns. "Nobody in the market is giving 4 (percent returns) and we're giving 12," he said.

Santos also told an investor he had personally raised $100 million for the fund, according to documents obtained by the New York Times that USA TODAY has not independently reviewed. That's many times higher than the $17.1 million the SEC said was raised.

Is Santos the only one lying?: George Santos' college education is a myth. Is he the only one lying? We checked

Rep. George Santos earlier this month.
Rep. George Santos earlier this month.

What we know about Devolder and Redstone

Santos registered Devolder Organization LLC, also based in Melbourne, in 2021, about a month after the SEC filed its complaint against Harbor City Capital. The company’s registered agent was another financial company tied to the chief financial officer of Harbor City Capital. Santos was the sole member of Devolder Organization LLC.

  • Santos reported in his 2022 financial disclosures required of congressional candidates that he made a $750,000 salary through Devolder Organization LLC and that he was the sole owner. He wrote that the company did "capital intro consulting" — a type of matchmaking between wealthy potential investors and hedge fund managers — and had a value between $1 million and $5 million.

  • The state of Florida dissolved the company for failure to file its annual reports. Santos filed to get the company reinstated Dec. 20, this time using an address in Merritt Island, Florida, according to records with the secretary of state.

Santos described what Devolder Organization does in a December interview with Semafor. He helped people who want to sell luxury items like planes or yachts connect with buyers.

  • “If you’re looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000,” he told Semafor.

Calls for Santos' resignation: Six GOP congressmen from NY say embattled Rep. George Santos should resign for lies

Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.
Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.

Redstone Strategies

Very little is known about Redstone Strategies LLC, but it is registered at the same Merritt Island address that Devolder Organization put on its filing for reinstatement. The filings show Devolder Organization is a co-founder.

  • The New York Times reported that an entity claiming to be called Redstone Strategies raised money on behalf of Santos’ campaign. The company in question claimed to be a federal fundraising committee — not an LLC — but is not on file with the Federal Election Commission.

  • On a separate occasion, Redstone Strategies claimed to be a 501c4, according to the New York Times. That’s a type of organization that registers through the Internal Revenue Service and does not have to disclose its donors but is prohibited from spending more than half of its money to support political campaigns. A search through a public IRS database for "Redstone Strategies" does not return any results. 

  • “I believe the FEC owes it to the American public to investigate the activities of Redstone Strategies, the source of its funding, and ascertain the truth surrounding its relationship to the Santos campaign,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., wrote Jan. 17 in a letter to the FEC.

'A fraudulent candidacy': Former House Speaker Paul Ryan calls on George Santos to resign

Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas in November.
Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas in November.

What other investigations does George Santos face?

  • Santos could face an investigation from the House Ethics Committee after two Democrats requested one in relation to his financial disclosures. That committee handles these types of matters confidentially.

  • Anne Donnelly, the district attorney in Nassau County, New York stated publicly she would be investigating Santos.

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was "looking into" issues but did not confirm an official investigation.

  • Several news outlets have reported that Breon Peace, the top prosecutor in the Department of Justice's Eastern District of New York, is investigating Santos' financial dealings.

  • The Campaign Legal Center and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., have requested the Federal Election Commission investigate Santos' campaign funding.

Santos says he'll serve term: Defiant George Santos vows to serve out term; McCarthy declines to act amid GOP pressure

George Santos: Dig deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Santos: Companies linked to him draw scrutiny. What we know.

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season. With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals are peaking in the playoffs again,

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and