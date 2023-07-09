Companies Like Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Kymera Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2023, Kymera Therapeutics had US$397m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$163m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Kymera Therapeutics Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Kymera Therapeutics actually boosted its cash burn by 10.0%, year on year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 27% over the same period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Kymera Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Kymera Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b, Kymera Therapeutics' US$163m in cash burn equates to about 13% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Kymera Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Kymera Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Kymera Therapeutics' situation. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kymera Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

