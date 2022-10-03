Companies Like Falcon Metals (ASX:FAL) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Falcon Metals (ASX:FAL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Falcon Metals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Falcon Metals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$25m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.8m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.5 years as of June 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Can Falcon Metals Raise More Cash Easily?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$35m, Falcon Metals' AU$3.8m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Falcon Metals' Cash Burn A Worry?

Because Falcon Metals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. In conclusion, we don't see why investors should be concerned with its cash burn, at least for some time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Falcon Metals (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

