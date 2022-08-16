Companies cut back hiring for first time in two years as recession looms - live updates

Job vacancies UK employment wages pay inflation recession labour market - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

UK job vacancies have fallen for the first time in two years in a sign that the cost-of-living crisis is threatening a recession.

The number of jobs employers are trying to fill fell by 19,800 in the three months to the end of July to 1.27m, according to the ONS.

While vacancies remain at historically high levels, that’s the first quarterly fall since the three months to August 2020.

The economy created 160,000 jobs in the second quarter – 46pc less than in the previous three months.

The figures add to signs that the economy is slowing as inflation keeps rising at a 40-year high, with surging energy and food bills threatening to push many families into poverty.

In more evidence of the squeeze on budgets, regular pay fell by 3pc when adjusted for inflation – the biggest drop since records began in 2001.

Record fall in wages as cost of living soars

Workers suffered a record fall in the value of their wages in the three months to June as price rises rampaged further ahead of pay packets, as my colleague Tim Wallace explains.

In cash terms, regular pay picked up a little more pace to grow by 4.7pc in the quarter compared with the same period of 2021, marking the strongest growth since September last year. But at the same time inflation accelerated to hit a new four-decade high of 9.4pc in June, with price rises far outstripping any rise in average earnings. In real terms, regular pay in the quarter dropped by 3pc compared with the same period last year, the ONS said, which is the steepest drop since records began in 2001. Once bonuses are included, total pay in cash terms rose by 5.1pc, the slowest growth since January. After inflation, this is a drop in real terms of 2.5pc, worse than any time except the financial crisis when bonuses were slashed in financial services. The economy has still not returned to its pre-Covid levels of employment. The ONS found 32.8m people in work in the three months to June, up on the quarter but still 281,000 short of the peak of more than 33.1m employed on the eve of the pandemic. Unemployment is still low by historical standards at 3.8pc, though that has edged up from the first quarter’s trough of 3.7pc. The inactivity rate, which measures the share of working-age adults who are neither in work nor looking for work, is 21.4pc, up from 20.2pc before Covid. Those working full-time are spending slightly less time toiling now than they did in the three months to February 2020. Back before working from home took hold, the average full-timer spent 36.9 hours at work per week. Now that is down at 36.4 hours. However, part-timers are putting in an extra 20 minutes each week.

ONS: Still a vacancy for every person unemployed

Here's more from Darren Morgan at the ONS. He told BBC Radio 4 Today that there's still uncertainty over how vacancies will change in the coming months.

There has been a lot of talk about whether vacancies have peaked and they did fall by a little bit in the latest three months. But the important thing to flag is that they still remain at historically high levels. There are nearly half a million more vacancies now than there were before the pandemic. And there still remains a vacancy for every person unemployed. It is astonishing isn't it. That has only happened for the first time in recent months. I think what people will be looking at now that it looks as though vacancies have perhaps started to fall, we will wait and see. Wil the number of vacancies continue to fall? And then is that because businesses are finding people to join them, and that's good news. Or is it because businesses are withdrawing their vacancies because of uncertainty? Probably that is one of the easiest levers businesses have in the labour market if they are starting to face uncertainty and challenges in their business.

ONS: Real value of pay keeps falling

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed. Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels. Redundancies are still at very low levels. However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020. The real value of pay continues to fall. Excluding bonuses, it is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for April to June 2022 show that



▪️ employment was 75.5%

▪️ unemployment was 3.8%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.4%



Job vacancies fall for first time in two years

Good morning.

UK job vacancies have fallen for the first time since August 2020, in a further sign that cost-of-living crisis could push Britain into a recession.

The number of open jobs among employers fell by 19,800 to 1.27m in the latest quarter, according to the ONS. While that's still very high by historical standards, it's the first decline in two years.

Meanwhile, the number of people in employment rose by 160,000. That's a 46pc fall in job creation from the previous quarter.

In a further sign of the squeeze on household budgets, real pay tumbled 3pc when adjusted for inflation – the biggest drop since records began in 2001.

