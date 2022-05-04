Are companies buying up your neighborhood’s houses? Search our NC map to find out.

Security for Sale, a Charlotte Observer and News & Observer investigation, produced the best count yet of corporate buyers of homes across North Carolina. They own at least 40,000 homes and counting, largely concentrated near urban areas like Charlotte, the Triangle and the Triad.

Now you can see exactly what the growth of this home-rental industry looks like in your neighborhood. Search the interactive map below, based on the Observer and N&O analysis of state property data obtained in mid-April 2022. Each entry lists both the subsidiary that owns the property, according to records from the N.C. OneMap database, and its parent company — one of about 20 major buyers our reporting identified across the state.

Want a deeper dive? Review our methodology and download the data powering our investigation.