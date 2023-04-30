Compagnie Financière Tradition (VTX:CFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF5.50

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (VTX:CFT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 6th of June to CHF5.50. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Compagnie Financière Tradition's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Compagnie Financière Tradition's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Compagnie Financière Tradition Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF1.87, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF5.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Compagnie Financière Tradition has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

We Really Like Compagnie Financière Tradition's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Compagnie Financière Tradition is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Compagnie Financière Tradition that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

