Compagnie des Eaux de Royan (EPA:MLEDR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Compagnie des Eaux de Royan (EPA:MLEDR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Compagnie des Eaux de Royan:

0.21 = €3.6m ÷ (€41m - €24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Compagnie des Eaux de Royan has an ROCE of 21%.

See our latest analysis for Compagnie des Eaux de Royan

Does Compagnie des Eaux de Royan Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Compagnie des Eaux de Royan's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Water Utilities industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Compagnie des Eaux de Royan's ROCE is currently very good.

Story continues

We can see that, Compagnie des Eaux de Royan currently has an ROCE of 21% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 13%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Compagnie des Eaux de Royan's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:MLEDR Past Revenue and Net Income March 31st 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Compagnie des Eaux de Royan is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Compagnie des Eaux de Royan's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Compagnie des Eaux de Royan has current liabilities of €24m and total assets of €41m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 58% of its total assets. Compagnie des Eaux de Royan boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Compagnie des Eaux de Royan's ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here -- there may be an opportunity! There might be better investments than Compagnie des Eaux de Royan out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.