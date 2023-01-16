Compact, Reliable & Low Maintenance: Gas Insulated Substations Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% Through the Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / The global gas insulated substation market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the gas insulated substation market is US$ 14.6 Billion in 2023. The value of the gas insulated substation market is anticipated to reach a high valuation of US$ 24.6 Billion, by 2033.

Key elements surging the demand for gas insulated substations are switchgear technology advancements and an increasing trend of grid upgrading in both developed and developing nations. Air-insulated substations are more likely to pollute the environment, whereas gas-insulated substations are more environmentally benign.

Over the projected period, this aspect is likely to propel global market expansion. Furthermore, the rising need for compact, low-maintenance power systems is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. They outperform air-insulated substations in terms of efficiency and reliability.

The market is expected to expand as a result of increased per-hectare land values because gas insulated substations require less space than their equivalents. Owing to their smaller footprint, these substations require 90% less room to install than traditional power plants.

Globally, the emphasis has shifted toward investments in clean energy projects and renewable energy development. As a consequence of the considerable development of new renewable projects and increased electricity use, the gas-insulated substation market is projected to present good potential in the future.

The market for gas-insulated substations is expected to grow over the following seven years as a result of rising demand for features including adaptability to fit in a structure. Compact power system demand is predicted to rise, driving worldwide market development. Its ability to function in difficult conditions such as the arctic and desert is expected to boost market size.

The market is benefiting from a considerable rise in power consumption in emerging nations as a result of various electrification initiatives. GIS is being used by several nations involved in cross-border power transmission to create lengthy transmission lines, distribution stations, and substations. The advent of digital monitoring systems that enable smart supervision of the operation of encapsulated switchgear components has benefited OEMs and distributors in the power transmission business. In recent years, manufacturers in the gas-insulated substations market have focused on commercializing products with sophisticated sealing systems and using low-weight gases, including non-SF6 gas. They are suited for arctic or desert environments due to their characteristics.

However, sulfur hexafluoride is a greenhouse gas, and its usage in substations is projected to slow market development. Moreover, the high cost of traditional power substations is projected to stymie market expansion and provide hurdles to industry participants.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest share of the global gas insulated substation market. This is attributed to regional key enterprises modifying their designs to meet the operating demands of their end users at a low price without sacrificing stability or employee safety, as world leaders in both medium and high-voltage SF6 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) spanning from 24kV to 800kV.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific gas insulated substation market is expected to have the highest share, led by China and Japan. This is owing to market players who have successfully produced a standard series of phase-separated type or three-phase enclosed type GIS that achieves a very compact and exceptionally dependable construction, with years of experience.

Owing to its ability to be planted in small areas and also deployed in residential areas and industrial complexes where continuous electricity is required, along with its portability, the "indoor" installation type is expected to hold the greatest revenue, through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

To promote the brand and income, industry participants engage in a flood of focused product releases and worldwide growth. They are also spreading their reach across many continents and entering new markets, particularly in emerging countries, in order to build their consumer base and enhance their position. As a result of the rising frequency of contaminations and the development of illnesses throughout the world, industry participants are also introducing new innovative products to the market. These reasons are expected to boost the growth of the global gas insulated substation market.

Key Players:

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Toshiba Corp

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

Powell Industries Inc.

Hyosung Corp

Recent Developments:

In November 2018, ABB has been granted a contract by German grid operator TransnetBW for an electrical substation upgrade. ABB is responsible for installing the world's first 380kV gas-insulated switchgear under the $40 million contract.

In 2020, The Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture was formed by Hitachi Ltd. The new business is anticipated to offer financial power to support ambitious projects and new commercial potential as the sector embraces decentralization and digitization.

