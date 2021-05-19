Commuting to London: three island towns for Londoners who still need to be within reach of the office

Call of the isles: Hayling Island is about four miles from coast to coast, its beach a mix of sand and shingle (Alamy Stock Photo)

The idea of living on an island conjures up images of tropical paradises or windswept beauties off the Scottish coast.

But for those not ready to go full castaway there is another option: practical islands with all the charm and romance of living by the sea and spending downtime messing around on boats, but where you can still be in the centre of London in a couple of hours.

Here are three of the best options for Londoners looking for an island home within reach of the office.

Living on Mersea Island, Essex

Property prices: the average home on the island would cost £382,000, making it the most expensive of London’s commuter-friendly islands. Prices have dropped slightly in the past year (three per cent), but are up 18 per cent over the past five years. Expect to pay around £450,000 for a detached house (source: Savills).

The commute: it is 10 miles from Mersea Island to Colchester. Regular bus services operate, although they do take around an hour and whether you bus it or go by car you will have to keep an eye on the tides because the Roman causeway that divides Mersea from the mainland floods at high tide. From Colchester you can get to Liverpool Street in just under an hour.

By ferry: a service runs across the River Colne to Brightlingsea Harbour, a journey that would otherwise be 19 miles by road.

At just eight square miles, Mersea Island is certainly small but it is also rather perfectly formed with beautiful beaches, great sailing and some fabulous seafood restaurants.

There is a surprising amount going on locally, too, with different clubs and groups organised by locals, and an annual food and drink festival.

Richard Davonport has lived on Mersea since he was 12 — he set up his kitchen design business, Davonport, now based in Colchester, in his parent’s garden shed. Today Davonport, 49, lives with his wife, Jo, 45, and their two sons, aged 17 and 19.

“When Mersea is sunny it is like a little piece of paradise,” he says “Living by the sea is just perfect. I spend a lot of time in the water, paddle boarding and sailing, and it has some nice restaurants. It’s also got a lovely little community — everybody looks after each other.”

Story continues

£1.5 million: a Grade II-listed manor house surrounded by gardens with a private path to the beach on Mersea Island. Call Moores, 012 0691 6066

The two main towns are East and West Mersea. East Mersea is a peaceful, residential spot with some of the island’s bigger, most expensive houses. You could easily pay £1m to £1.5m for a substantial period home, although a more modest, modern four-bedroom detached house could be yours for around £500,000 to £600,000.

West Mersea, four miles away, is a busier, more touristy option with a high street, the main beach and plenty of cafes, restaurants, and pubs.

Houses are a total mash up — you might find a 12th-century timber-framed cottage, a Victorian terrace or a rather bland estate house. A budget of £300,000 is enough for a three-bedroom semi.

There is only one school on the island, a primary rated “good” by Ofsted. Seniors need to go to Colchester, where grammar schools are the glittering prize.

Mersea Island is just off the east coast of Essex, linked to the mainland by a Roman causeway over The Strood. This floods at high tide, so residents need to work around it. “They have set up a street-cam so everybody just goes online to see if the road is moving,” says Davonport. “When I was a teenager I used to think they should build a bridge, but now I appreciate it — it makes Mersea a real island.”

Isles of plenty: a kayaker paddles off Queenborough on the Isle of SheppeyAlamy Stock Photo

Living on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent

Property prices: the average property price on the island is £237,342. Prices have remained flat in the past year but are up 30 per cent over the past five years. A typical detached house would cost £324,000, and a terrace £184,000 (source: Savills).

The commute: with a road link to the mainland and its own rail station, Sheppey is easy to get on and off. Trains from Queenborough Station to Blackfriars take from just under two hours.

By ferry: no regular commuter services but Jetstream Tours does regular day trips to Southend.

This 36-square-mile island is set just off Kent’s north coast, separated from the mainland by The Swale.

Its main town is Sheerness, once used by the Royal Navy as a dockyard and now a slightly dispirited commercial port. But the east side of the island is a whole different story, with pretty seaside towns such as Leysdown-On-Sea and Minster on Sea, beaches and nature reserves.

£800,000: a restored six-bedroom Georgian terrace on the Isle of Sheppey with plans available to convert the coach house into an annexe. Call Jackson-Stops, 020 8012 1393

“It is a lot nicer on the other side of the island,” agrees Peter Abela, director of Abbeyview Properties, who has lived on Sheppey most of his life.

His clientele over the past year has included many exiting Londoners — typically young families leaving east London, many of them first-time buyers. Abela specialises in selling new homes and these buyers are often skipping the flat stage moving straight into three to four-bedroom houses. On one recent development he sold, of 31 new houses all but one buyer used Help to Buy to cut down the size of deposit needed.

Sheppey is large enough to have football, cricket, rugby, and — of course — sailing clubs, which has organised the Round The Island race since 1959.

It’s a good choice for outdoorsy types: you could relax at the lovely beaches at Leysdown-On-Sea or Minster, explore the Elmley Marshes, and its tourist trade means there is a good choice of pubs and cafes, while Abela believes the range of shops is starting to improve.

For everything else a trip to Sittingbourne, just on the other side of The Swale, or beautiful Faversham, is quick and painless.

One red flag here is schools. Sheppey has a choice of primaries, the majority rated “good” by Ofsted. But the only secondary on the island “requires improvement” according to the schools watchdog. Pupils who pass the 11-plus, however, could go to one of Kent’s outstanding grammar schools.

£775,000: a five-bedroom house on Hayling Island with a large garden and off-street parking for several cars. Call Cubitt & West, 023 8220 0067

Living on Hayling Island, Hampshire

Property prices: the average property price on the island is £372,000, up 21 per cent in the past year and 43 per cent over the past five years. Last year’s big price jump probably indicates that most sales during the pandemic were of houses, not flats, rather than indicating a massive boom (source: Savills).

The commute: Havant Station is a two-mile walk or cycle from the island. From there you can travel to Waterloo in around an hour and a half.

By ferry: Hayling Ferry offers trips across the short stretch of water to Portsea Island, Portsmouth — saving a 15-mile journey by road.

Pre-Covid, Hayling Island was one of those places considered just a bit too far for London commuters, but the pandemic has changed all that.

“It has always been quite popular as a seaside resort, but then everybody started to work from home, and it just went nuts,” says Stephen Hickman, a director of Hugh Hickman & Son estate agents. “Quality of life is really at the forefront and over the past year 30 to 35 per cent of our buyers have been coming out of London and surrounding areas, which is a huge increase. The thing is you can sell a three-bedroom semi in Wimbledon, come to Hayling and take your pick.”

£650,000: a four-bed, half-timbered, thatched 1340 house on Hayling Island full of period features including inglenook fireplaces. Call Cubitt & West, 012 4393 5061

Just off the Hampshire coast, Hayling is easy to get around – it’s about four miles from coast to coast. Its beach is a mix of sand and shingle — “It’s not the Caribbean,” says Hickman — and you can try your hand at windsurfing and sailing. There are football, rugby and tennis clubs, golf courses and a network of footpaths to help you explore the island.

“I think people really just like to be by the sea, they find it relaxing,” says Hickman. “There is not a lot for youngsters to do but it is safe and although we don’t have shopping centres and cinemas, I think people come here to get away from all that.”

The island’s population doubles in summer as tourists arrive en masse, which can lead to big queues to get on or off the island, but locals tend to simply avoid peak times. And they have useful shops on their doorstep, plus country pubs dotted all over the place.

There are also three primary schools on Hayling, all with “good” Ofsted reports, plus a senior school also considered “good”.

The posh address on Hayling is West Town, where you could pick up a four-bedroom post-war, detached house for circa £600,000. The east of the island is cheaper and home to caravan parks. A similar property there would cost around £450,000.

Although most of the property on the island is post 1950s and not desperately pretty, there are also some really chocolate-box thatched cottages to be found although you will pay a premium (around £500,000 for a three-bedroom cottage) for the kerb appeal.

Read More

London leavers: how one family moved from Penge to a seven-bed sea-view house in Eastbourne post-divorce

London leavers: how two friends swapped a Tooting rental for a nicer home in Bristol without changing jobs

Unusual London homes: extraordinary island house with private beach and 62ft mooring listed for sale