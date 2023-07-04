Commuters in South East can tap in for cheapest rail fares under pay-as-you-go scheme

South Eastern travellers will get the best deals automatically - Benedict Johnson

Commuters in the South East will now automatically pay the cheapest rail fares available on their journey by tapping in and out of stations under a new scheme.

The new pay-as-you-go scheme, introduced by the Department for Transport across the rail network in the south-east of England, will see new machines rolled out across 53 stations where commuters will be able to use bank cards or smart devices to go through ticket barriers.

This will stop the need for pre-booking or queueing at ticket machines, while also ensuring people automatically get the lowest price fare at the time of travel.

It will also reduce the risk of passengers being fined because they have touched in at the start of their travel while on the Transport for London network, before ending their journey at a non-TfL station that does not allow commuters to tap out.

The majority of the stations are situated in the Home Counties, and will benefit those travelling on the C2C, Southeastern, South Western Railway, London Northwestern and Chiltern lines.

The Government expects the stations to have machinery fully installed by the end of December 2023.

Huw Merriman, Transport Minister, said: “By removing the stress of finding the best deal in advance or having the right ticket ready to go at the barriers, the extension of tap-in tap-out ticketing is the next step of our plan for rail reform.”

He added that the Government was working towards pay as you go being rolled out beyond the South East through the Midlands and up to the North.

The latest wave of rollout is part of the Government’s manifesto promise that it would introduce contactless ticketing in 200 stations across the South East.

It is understood that the system will be extended to a further 181 stations across the South East by 2025.

53 stations where you can tap in

The Telegraph reported back in 2021 that transport officials were looking to bring in pay-as-you-go ticketing as a pre-emptive strike against trade union opposition to the closure of ticket offices.

A consultation is being launched by rail firms in July 2023 which could result in hundreds of ticket offices across the country being closed.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The introduction of contactless, pay-as-you-go payments is a significant step in the right direction.

“It eliminates the need to queue at ticket machines or pre-book paper tickets, allowing passengers to simply tap their contactless cards or devices to pay for their journey.

“We believe that embracing contactless technology will enhance the overall passenger experience and contribute to a more seamless journey on our network,” she added.