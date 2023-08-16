Commuters face £8,000 annual rail fares for first time

train station

Rail travellers face paying as much as £8,000 for season tickets for the first time next year.

Ticket prices are usually increased in January by the retail prices index rate of inflation for July, which was 9pc, according to the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

The Government has promised to keep train fares below 9pc next year, saying any increase would not come in until March.

This year the Government capped the increase by 5.9pc instead of using the index, which it said was in line with the UK’s average earnings growth in the twelve months to July 2022.

It is not yet known what next year’s rise will be limited to, but pay growth reached a record of 7.8pc a year in April to June 2023.

Even if rail prices increased by the smaller 5.9pc as they did last year, commuters travelling from Peterborough to London would still see their season ticket costs rise from £7,824 to £8,286 – a jump of £462, according to analysis of National Rail data.

The cost would rise to £8,528 if rail prices rose by 9pc.

Commuter hotspot prices

Those commuting from Brighton face bills rising by around £400 and past £5,000 for the year for the first time, assuming another 5.9pc rise in 2024.

Those travelling to the capital from Ashford in Kent face paying £6,000 for the first time, with bills also rising by around £400.

Commuters from Guildford to London would see their bills climb by £255 a year with a 5.9pc cap, from £4,324 to 4,579.

Those from Reading would pay an extra £315, which would push up their season ticket cost to £5,655 a year.

When factoring in travel cards for onwards travel such as on the London underground, the increases will be higher still.

The Liberal Democrats called on the Government to freeze rail fares.

Leader Ed Davey said: “Month after month, families and pensioners are being clobbered by inflation and the buck stops with Rishi Sunak.

“Now millions will also be stung by terrible rail fare hikes.”

Bruce Williamson, spokesman for the campaign group Rail Future, urged the Government to cut costs for rail travellers as it did for motorists.

He said: “What is shocking is the contrast between motorists’ fuel duty and rail fares.

“The Government has continued with their 5p cut in fuel duty for motorists yet they have still put up rail fares, making trains relatively more expensive than driving. We should be encouraging people to use trains, not deterring them.”

Inflation is proving to be stubborn as consumers continue to be battered by high prices.

The consumer prices index (CPI) rose by 6.8pc in the year to July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

While the drop was in line with the Bank of England’s prediction of 6.8pc, economists had expected a sharper fall to 6.7pc.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile price movements in food and energy, remained at 6.9pc in July, against expectations for a slight fall to 6.8pc.