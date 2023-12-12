“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown announces engagement live on “The View”

Brown filled in as cohost for Joy Behar, who was absent from the Hot Topics table after contracting COVID.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown just dropped some big personal news on The View.

While filling in for cohost Joy Behar, who missed Tuesday's episode after contracting COVID, the 52-year-old comedian told moderator Whoopi Goldberg she had a major announcement to make during the live broadcast.

"Hi, Ms. Whoopi. I have some news. I heard The View is the place to announce things like this. I'm engaged!" Brown said, holding up her finger to show off her ring before pointing out her husband-to-be in the audience. The camera then cut to a shot of Brown's fiancé, actor Anthony Davis, in the audience.

Brown spoke about her past with Davis, noting that they met at a church acting class, and became platonic friends before going their separate ways. After Brown's mother died in 2021, she said that Davis reconnected with her.

ABC Yvette Nicole Brown

When Alyssa Farah Griffin asked how Davis proposed, Brown shared a sweet story about her fiancé's gesture while they visited her hometown in Ohio, where the Warrensville Heights High School bears her name.

"An auditorium was named after me at my old high school, it was so many things, we were celebrating that, and then we were at a party, and he gave me a [lottery scratch card], and on the scratcher it said, 'Will you marry me?'" Brown recalled. "I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man."

Brown prompted Davis to speak on the engagement as well, and he offered kind words about his partner. "She's just the most beautiful person in the world," Davis replied from the audience.

EW has reached out to a representative for Brown for more information.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.