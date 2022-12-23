Community Services Of Indiana Donates To Toys For Tots

Associa Community Association Services of Indiana holds toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots.

CASI team members and residents of communities they manage collected more than 50 toys, books and games to make sure local kids have a present under their Christmas tree.

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout the Indianapolis metro area, recently concluded its first-ever toy drive to support the efforts of Toys for Tots and other local charitable organizations. CASI branch office employees and client board members collected more than 50 new toys and a large number of pre-loved books and games that were donated to Toys for Tots. That organization works with social welfare agencies, church groups, and other community organizations to distribute them to local families with kids in need.

Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them Christmas gifts. Since its formation in 1947, the organization has evolved to include year-round efforts that support underprivileged children nationwide. These include literacy programs to help provide age-appropriate books to children in low-income neighborhoods and a program that donates toys and books to children on participating Native American reservations. For additional information, please visit www.toysfortots.org/.

“I am elated and incredibly proud of the generosity and holiday spirit shown by our team members and community partners,” said Community Association Services of Indiana Branch President Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®. “Thanks to their caring support, dozens of deserving children will now experience the joy of having a present to open on Christmas morning.”

