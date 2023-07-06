Community rallies to support family of 'happiest kid' killed in crash

ST. THOMAS – Community members here are rallying to support the family of an 11-year-old boy who died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking with friends.

From fundraisers to messages and symbols of sympathy, businesses and residents are finding ways to get behind the family of 11-year-old Aiden Curtis, who died Tuesday in a collision that hurt his friend and their family members. The group was struck by a pickup truck while walking on Talbot Street after getting ice cream at McDonald's.

Across the street from the crash site, where a makeshift memorial continued to grow Thursday, a bucket decorated with hearts and a message that reads "all donations for the Curtis family" sits on the counter of an ice cream shop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heather Payne, the owner of Sub Zero ice cream in St. Thomas, said she organized the initiative after contacting her friend and Aiden's family member.

"Because there are so many people visiting the site, people can come over and stay cool, have a place to stand and mourn and (make) cash donations toward the family," she said.

The reception so far has been "overwhelming," Payne said. "When something happens in St. Thomas, people just want to help."

Further down Talbot at Food Basics, a worker greeted customers as she stood at a booth with flowers and a donation bin. Aiden's older brother Jordan works at the store, its manager, David Smith, said.

"We want to lend some support and help the family out. It gives them some donations to help them get through the tough times," he said.

Police say the crash happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a pickup truck lost control and left the roadway at the corner of Talbot and Inkerman Streets, killing one and leaving four others injured. A woman – the mother of Aiden's friend - was sent to a London hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The woman remained in critical but stable condition Thursday, a family friend said in an online exchange. Three others, her husband and their children, were released from hospital with minor injuries, said the friend, who asked not to be identified.

Nicholas Lemke, 19, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired operation. He was released on bail Wednesday and will appear in court Aug. 8.

The youngest of three kids, Aiden would have turned 12 on Monday, his family said. He was "the happiest kid on the planet," his father Chadwick James said in an interview Wednesday.

Members of the Thames Valley District school board's traumatic event response teams were offering support Thursday to pupils and staff at John Wise public school, where Aiden had just completed Grade 6.

In an email to parents, principal Jennifer Richards said Aiden was a "kind student who enjoyed helping peers, coding and playing games on the computer."

Among those pitching in to support Aiden's family and those hurt in the crash is the St. Thomas Co-ed Slo-Pitch League. It's hosting its "mid-season classic" tournament this weekend and will donate all the profits from its 50/50 draw to the families.

Story continues

"It hits close to home when you see this happen," said the league's president Scott Johnson, adding he's a father to three young boys and a school teacher.

"(Our members) were just like, 'You know what? We can do something to help.'"

Railway City Surplus, a discount store, and Fries R Us restaurant will also donate portions of their sales to the Curtis family.

Some residents are even planning to paint St. Thomas red – Aiden's favourite colour – with decorations and balloons on Monday, when he would have celebrated his 12th birthday.

An online fundraiser for the family was launched to help cover funeral expenses and had raised $20,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Every donation, regardless of the amount, will directly contribute to giving Aiden the farewell he deserves and easing the Curtis family's financial strain," the page read.

A date for the funeral has not been announced. A community-led vigil is being organized to honour Aiden after the funeral.

cleon@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press