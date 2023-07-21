Community partnership with BV funds shade structure at Splash Pad

Eganville – It works out to about a one-third, one-third, one-third partnership, but it is not three levels of government, rather Bonnechere Valley Township, the Eganville Rotary Club and the Eganville and Area Community Development Group (EACDG).

The beneficiaries will be the community and especially the folks enjoying the very popular Eganville Splash Pad.

“This is a 16 by 22 shade structure for the splash pad,” Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy said last Tuesday afternoon during a committee meeting of council. “The posts are going in next week and it should be completed the next week.”

Noting she was very grateful for the support from the Rotary Club and the EACDG, she said this will be enjoyed by many in the community. Having this financial support has made the project possible, she stressed. While council saw the need for the shade structure, it would have been a strain to fund the entire project, which came in at about $17,000, she said.

“It came in a bit above the municipal budget,” she said.

Representatives from the Rotary Club and the EACDG were at council to announce the contribution for the project. The Rotary Club contributed $5,000 to the EACDG for this and the EACDG contributed an additional $6,000 with the municipality providing about $6,000. In all the EACDG will be presenting the municipality with $11,000.

“Partnerships like this mean so much to the community,” the mayor said. “We know how hard you fundraise.”

The splash pad has been very popular since it was brought in and there is a need for a shade structure near it, she acknowledged.

“It will be used,” Mayor Murphy said. “It is amazing to be receiving this donation. Everyone will be enjoying it for years to come.”

Hilary Robinson, president of the EACDG, said this was a natural fit for the group to support.

“The splash pad really needed a shade structure so families could be more comfortable there,” she said. “We are happy to help out.”

Working in partnership with Rotary so there could be a $11,000 donation for the project was great, she said.

“We are always happy to work with Rotary,” she added.

In fact, the involvement of the EACDG is the reason Rotary was able to be a partner.

Maria Robinson of the Rotary Club – she is also a councillor in neighbouring North Algona Wilberforce – said the money from Rotary goes first to the EACDG and then is given to the municipality based on how Rotary can support local projects. She said the local club was glad to support this.

“It will be used and it is so needed,” she said.

Rotarian Dave Clark said the funds donated by Rotary were earned through the club participation at the charity Bingo site at Delta Bingo in Pembroke.

“These funds must be used for the betterment of Ontarians and preferably our community,” he said. “One of the restrictions is, however, that the funds cannot be directly donated to a municipality, even though the end result, the sun shelter, will be a benefit to the whole community.”

As a result, having the EACDG in place as a community organization is a way Rotary can also contribute to this project, he explained.

The report from Recreation Manager Kevin McGrath said the deck posts are supposed to arrive on the week of July 17. As well, the roof truss and steel has been ordered and is waiting to come in.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader