COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES RECOGNIZED BY GOVERNOR FOR ITS WORK HELPING HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
·2 min read

CLS helps people affected by disasters by providing no-cost disaster recovery legal services and assistance in identifying other available aid resources.

Supporter Logos

Our funders
Our funders

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., (CLS) promotes equal access to justice by providing civil legal aid to help low-income people protect their livelihoods, their health, and their families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently recognized CLS and sixteen other non-profit organizations in Florida for their work in helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The recognition comes with a monetary award to each organization from the Florida Disaster Fund. The recognition comes with an announcement of up to $25 million released from the Florida Disaster Fund for lodging volunteers, protective equipment for volunteers, and other necessary supplies and commodities.

With over 371 outreach events for 2022, CLS is continuously working to inform the public about their rights. After Hurricane Ian, CLS staffed 7 Disaster Recovery Centers and participated in over 115 DRC events between October 10th and November 8th.

Director of Publlic Interest and Litigation, Jeffrey Hussey says, “Since Hurricane Ian our staff has dedicated hundreds of hours to assisting storm victims at Disaster Recovery Centers and other locations. We continue to help displaced citizens of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, a senior retirement community where residents lost all their processions and homes.”

CEO Jeff Harvey notes, “As a member of the Florida Army National Guard, I am no stranger to how disasters such as Hurricane Ian impact the livelihood of so many Floridians.  But all too often, after the immediate needs are met, people still struggle for years from secondary impacts on basic needs and people’s financial security.   Our organization is committed to supporting those impacted throughout their often-long road to recovery and we thank the Governor, Secretary Branham, and the State of Florida for supporting us in that effort and recognizing how important it is to the people of Florida.” 

ABOUT CLS: CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice and provide legal aid for all by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of no-cost legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeff Harvey Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc. 407-480-4512 jeffh@clsmf.org


