Community invited to view search for Tamworth Castle's mill

People have been invited to come along to the dig in March if they pre-book their visit

A community archaeological dig is going to look for more signs of a historic mill at Tamworth Castle.

A previous search in October uncovered a wall of the structure when a pit was dug in the grounds, the borough council said.

The second dig will take place over five days from 18 March and will be led by Staffordshire University.

People will be able to view the works being carried out if they pre-book their visit, the council added.

Public viewings will be limited to when the castle is open on the 18-19 March and late afternoons on the 20-22 March.

Schools have also been invited to visit the excavation site during the dig.

The scheme has been funded with £9,450 from the government. Councillor Rob Pritchard said there was a great community response to October's dig.

"It was very exciting to find some interesting items plus part of the mill wall. Potentially this could lead to further exciting finds," he said.

The dig in October uncovered a wall of the castle's old mill and the new dig was aimed at finding more of its remains, the council said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk