Community Input Shapes Burlington's Playgrounds Revamp

The City of Burlington is embarking on an exciting initiative to renew the playgrounds at Nelson Park and Millcroft Park. The City is actively seeking input from residents and the broader community on the playground equipment they would like to see in these recreational spaces.

Residents are invited to participate in online surveys dedicated to each park, accessible at getinvolvedburlington.ca/yourparks till September 1. The City encourages every household member to complete their individual survey, ensuring that everyone's preferences and ideas are considered.

In addition to the online surveys, City staff will be present at designated events to gather valuable feedback. On August 6, during the Movies in the Park event with Councillor Stolte at Nelson Park, feedback collection will take place at 8 p.m., just before the screening of "Turning Red" at approximately 9 p.m. Residents attending the movie night can share their thoughts and aspirations for the renewed playgrounds.

Similarly, on August 17, between 10 and 11:30 a.m., a Park Pop-up event will be held at Millcroft Park in collaboration with Councillor Bentivegna. This interactive gathering aims to engage the community in sharing their ideas for the playground equipment they wish to see at Millcroft Park.

The valuable input gathered from the surveys and in-person feedback opportunities will be used to craft a final concept for the playground renewal project. This collaborative approach ensures that the community's preferences and needs are at the core of the redesign process.

Denise Beard, Manager of Community Development, emphasized the unique significance of the Nelson Park and Millcroft Park playground renewals, stating, "These playground renewals are a little different than most other playground renewal projects. Nelson Park and Millcroft Parks are destination parks, meaning people outside the neighbourhoods travel to use the playground and green space. Because of their higher profile, we're asking for feedback from residents across the City and within the neighborhoods."

With this inclusive and community-focused approach, Burlington aims to create vibrant and engaging playgrounds that cater to its residents' diverse interests and desires. Construction for the revitalized playgrounds is slated to begin in 2024, promising a future of fun-filled adventures for families and visitors alike.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter