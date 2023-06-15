Community housing meeting set for June 22

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s lead on the housing portfolio is hoping an upcoming community meeting will attract a big crowd to make sure everyone has the right information about the past, present and future of the housing unit in the community, he said last week.

“I’ve always been a big advocate for visibility,” MCK Chief Ryan Montour said. “The meeting was requested by the community members in April and the MCK is happy to facilitate it. The main reason for the meeting is to sort of update people about what we have been up to.”

A recent study detailing the dire housing situation in the community will be released in time for the meeting, which will be held June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Old Malone Highway.

The agenda will include the executive summary of the housing study, the financial reconciliation plan development, upcoming financial literacy workshops, major development updates, restructuring of the housing unit, long-term planning and open discussion.

“The most important thing, I think, is the restructuring of the Housing Unit office and the rebuilding of the entire unit, which was basically torn down,” Montour said, which happened in the wake the alleged housing scandal.

Montour said he hopes to get a number of housing clients to sign up for the financial literacy course, which is being offered free of charge and will teach clients the basics of budgeting, and financial responsibility.

“I think a lot of people would benefit from a course like that,” Montour said. “In fact, I’m hoping we can make it mandatory for all new Housing Unit clients so they can have a basic knowledge of financial literacy.”

Montour added he hoped to get a big crowd to the meeting in order to keep everyone in the loop.

“People in the community have a lot of questions and we want them to have the answers,” he said.

The Special Community Meeting on Housing will be held June 22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Questions can be submitted in advance at feedback@mck.ca.

The financial literacy course will be held free of charge and Montour is hoping for 12 to 20 people at the first installment, to begin June 29. Those interested in the course can call Client Based Services at 450-638-0500.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase