New community habitat project will be seen from Highway 401 (W of Hwy 59)

Woodstock partners celebrate funding win for three small wetlands and highway sign

Map of Oxford County showing more than 100 habitat restoration projects led by Ducks Unlimited Canada.





Map of Oxford County showing more than 100 habitat restoration projects led by Ducks Unlimited Canada.

(L to R) Heather McLachlin, President, Cowan Insurance Group Ltd; Mayor Trevor Birtch, City of Woodstock; William Jones, Manager of Development, Ducks Unlimited Canada; Phil Holst, Director, Ducks Unlimited Canada





(L to R) Heather McLachlin, President, Cowan Insurance Group Ltd; Mayor Trevor Birtch, City of Woodstock; William Jones, Manager of Development, Ducks Unlimited Canada; Phil Holst, Director, Ducks Unlimited Canada

Woodstock, Ont., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, representatives from Ducks Unlimited Canada (Ducks), City of Woodstock and the Cowan Foundation met at Woodstock City Hall to confirm their ongoing commitment to making Woodstock’s natural environment even better.

The partners have signed on to create new wetland habitat that will be visible from Hwy 401, providing a tangible expression of how leadership and investment can support healthy watersheds. Three small wetlands will be created on land owned by the City of Woodstock, just west of the Hwy 59 exchange on the south side of Hwy 401, with further natural enhancements planned by local partners for the future. The new wetland restoration is a tangible expression of a commitment to the natural environment.

Ducks has a long history of wetland restoration in Oxford County and the results show what can be done with planning and incremental restoration. To date, Ducks has led more than 100 conservation projects in Oxford County, totalling 1,706 acres (690 hectares) of wildlife habitat that support the natural infrastructure of the local landscape with wetlands, forests, grasslands and clean water—improving everyone’s quality of life and providing wildlife habitat, while boosting resiliency from the effects of extreme weather in today’s climate.

What better way to mark these environmental achievements than a beautiful demonstration project visible from the busy highway? The new habitat will also provide a natural backdrop to a sign celebrating the local partnerships that have made Woodstock a model for other Ontario communities that wish to take action to restore the natural landscape. The first steps have already been taken on the site to control the invasive reed, phragmites, which squeezes out native plants that are needed for effective wetland functions.

