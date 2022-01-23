Community and GLOW star lands next movie role in action-comedy

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Community and GLOW star Alison Brie is heading into the jungle for her next project, after landing a major role in new action-comedy movie Freelance.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the actress has joined John Cena in the film, which is directed by Taken and District 13's Pierre Morel.

Freelance stars Peacemaker leading man Cena as a former special forces operative who has retired and embarked upon a regular suburban life. Desperate to escape his boredom, he accepts a job providing security for a journalist (Brie), who is hoping to salvage her career by conducting an exclusive interview with a dictator.

However, disaster strikes when a military coup begins right in the middle of the interview. The unlikely trio are forced to escape into the jungle together, where they must survive the military, the elements of the jungle – and each other.

The movie's script has been written by Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Jacob Lentz, with Freelance marking his feature film debut.

Brie is known for her roles as Trudy Campbell in period drama Mad Men, Annie Edison in sitcom Community and Ruth Wilder in wrestling comedy-drama GLOW, while she has also starred in movies including The Lego Movie, Promising Young Woman and Happiest Season.

The star has also teamed up with her husband Dave Franco for a rom-com movie called Somebody I Used to Know, which Brie will lead the cast of and Franco will direct. They have also co-written the script together.

It has also been reported by Deadline that Narcos and Six actor Juan Pablo Raba has also joined the cast, having previously worked with director Morel on action thriller movie Peppermint.

Filming on Freelance has now begun in Colombia, with a release date yet to be revealed.

