'Community' fans will get six seasons and a movie after all, thanks to Peacock

Giving it the old "Community" college try.

Peacock has greenlighted a movie based on NBC's cult 2009-14 comedy series, reuniting most of the cast, led by Joel McHale. Created by Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty"), the series centered on a study group at the fictional Greendale Community College in Colorado. It was never a hit, and was eventually canceled, but won a sixth season that streamed on Yahoo! Screen in 2015.

Series stars Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, McHale, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash will reprise their roles for the feature, Peacock said. Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase and Donald Glover, who left the series midway through its run, weren't mentioned in the announcement.

Picking up Season 6 proved to be a costly move for Yahoo! In October 2015, chief financial officer Ken Goldman revealed that the company lost nearly $42 million in its foray into original series including “Community,” “Other Space” and “Sin City Saints.” Yahoo! pulled the plug on "Community," failing to give it the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie fans always wanted.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from 'Community’s' early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in the announcement. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie."”

Ken Jeong, who portrayed Ben Chang on "Community," with Jim Rash aka Glendale Community College's Dean Pelton.

Fans celebrated the announcement shared on the series' Instagram Friday: "This is the greatest day of my life," one user commented.

"Thank You God (for letting) me live enough to see this day," posted another.

"I’ve literally just binged the whole series and I loved it, I can’t wait to watch this!!!!" remarked another fan.

For those who want to catch up or revisit the series, Peacock will have all episodes available to stream on its premium tier.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Community': Six seasons and a movie becomes a reality on Peacock