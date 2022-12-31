Community Donut program helps youth gain job skills

Trevor Montague, 23, prepares donuts in the kitchen at The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

Every Saturday, Trevor Montague helps bake dozens of doughnuts in the kitchen at The Bridge Youth Resource Centre.

He is a youth that lives at the centre's shelter and is paid minimum wage to make the doughnuts as part of the Community Donut program, which gives work experience to disadvantaged youth.

"This is a great opportunity to get some work experience and to give back to the community," said Montague, who says he would be homeless if not for the help from the centre.

Dale Molnar/CBC

Krista Rempel, the executive director of the centre, says the program has been running for a year and so far, Montague is the second person who has been hired as a youth baker.

"The goal is to build our name in the community. So it's a way for us to reach a different target audience, but it's also part of our core services that we provide," said Rempel.

And part of the program is that the proceeds go right back into the program itself and help us with expenses and hiring a youth baker.

"We try to source local ingredients. So, for example our apple fritters that are amazing, we purchase our apples from Simpson's orchard out on the 5th [Concession]," said kitchen co-ordinator Kaili Simpson.

The Bridge is hoping to add a new product in the new year. People who want doughnuts send in orders by email. Prices vary.