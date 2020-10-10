Community colleges are experiencing existential crises with more stimulus uncertain

It’s not clear if U.S. colleges (or anyone) will be receiving getting more stimulus before the end of the year.

And community college leaders tell Yahoo Finance that if they don’t, many of these schools will struggle to survive in the years to come.

“The biggest concern is we're going to find many institutions that are serving some students with the greatest need or the greatest barriers to persistence and completion may not have the financial viability to continue,” Carrie Welton, director of Policy and Advocacy at the Hope Center, told Yahoo Finance. “We’re actually risking taking those institutions off the table for students altogether. I think that's probably the greatest restaurant, obviously institutions need to be available for students to be able to attend.”

‘We desperately need help’

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system oversees 17 institutions serving 85,000 students, and CSCU President Mark Ojakian has been vociferously calling for more state funding.

Specifically, he’s asking the state’s governor for a $69 million bailout.

“I assure you that CSCU is committed to our process of rebuilding a sustainable model for public higher education in Connecticut,” Ojakian wrote in a letter to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, “but we desperately need help in building a bridge to take us beyond this troubled year.”

Enrollment at community colleges in the CSCU system dropped by 15% this fall compafed to last year, along with a 6% decrease at CSCU state universities.

“I mean, it's no surprise around the country enrollments are down,” Ojakian said in an interview with Yahoo Finance’s On The Move (video above). “And so when you have especially enrollments down at residential institutions and you're losing room and board revenue, it's not surprising that you’re going to see serious financial challenges that we currently have.”

CSCU dipped into its reserves during the summer to offer tuition-free community college to students. The program takes a last dollar approach, which essentially covers tuition costs students have after taking out Pell Grant and federal aid.

“Reserves are thin,” Ojakian noted. The school is projecting a 51% drop in reserves at its community colleges and a roughly 38% decline at state universities by the end of June 2021.

“As we come out of the pandemic, you’re going to see vulnerable institutions having to consider closing or merging,” Ojakian said. “We are working with our state partners, because public higher education is critical, as we try to rebound economically. Our colleges and universities are the engines that are going to help really start up our economic development … in the future.”

‘I feel like we’re in a rollercoaster ride’

Quinsigamond Community College President Luis Pedraja told Yahoo Finance about stimulus negotiations are a whirlwind for schools like his that are trying to get by amid the pandemic.

“I feel like we’re in a rollercoaster ride that we can’t get off of,” Pedraja said, “and we don’t know who’s driving it.”

The Massachusetts school provided laptops, WiFi devices, opened food pantries, and funding in recent months to help students pay expenses like rent and health care after the school received $2.6 million in funding from the CARES Act passed by Congress in March. (The school also supplied ten respiratory technicians who were in their second and final year of training to help local hospitals.)