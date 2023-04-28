Community Clean-Up was start of busy spring for green programs in Aurora

Dozens of area residents braved the elements on Saturday morning, fanning out through Aurora as part of the Town’s annual Community Clean-Up Day.

Provided with gloves and bags, families collected multiple bags of trash uncovered by the spring melt, helping to beautify the community for the warmer months ahead.

“This is one of my favourite events because when I talk to the volunteers who have registered, they are bringing their friends, family, groups from work who are really passionate just about coming out, cleaning up their area – their community, their parks – it’s a busy but fun event,” said Amanda Cutler of the Town of Aurora just before the April 22 event.

While organizers were hoping that Saturday’s soggy forecast would lift before the event itself, they were looking forward to sunny, green days ahead.

The next local “green” event on Cutler’s – and the community’s – calendar will be a municipal compost giveaway on Saturday, May 6. Set for the Joint Operations Centre at the head of Industrial Parkway North from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can experience something of a drive-thru with municipal staffers putting a bag of compost directly into their vehicle – a new spin on a popular annual event – with supplies limited to one bag per household.

“Last year we had it where people came with their shovels and bags, but this year we’re doing it differently,” said Cutler. “Still, everyone is looking forward to that event.”

Next up is the Town’s E-Waste Day on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., again at the Joint Operations Centre.

“People can come and drop off their old electronics that they don’t need anymore,” says Cutler, noting a full list of what’s accepted and what’s not is available at (www.aurora.ca/en/town-services/garbage-recycling-and-ewaste-events.aspx). “While batteries are not considered e-waste, we’ll have a bin to dispose of batteries. We fill up our big drums very quickly at the event.”

Rounding out spring programming is the return of Community Garage Sale.

Whether you’re looking to declutter, or just to make a bit of extra money, the sale will take place Saturday, June 17, this time at the Aurora Community Centre just off Aurora Heights Drive.

A free event, potential sellers are able to register their spaces for free online, but the Town cautions that business vendors will not be allowed. Participants will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents for this rain-or-shine event.

“If residents have some items they can re-use, sell, and put back in the community, they can purchase it at a discounted rate,” says Cutler of the sale. “We were at the SARC last year, but this one is going to be in a more central location. I’ve already had a resident enquire as to when they can register, and that will open in the middle of May.”

Further initiatives include curbside giveaway days on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28; Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25; and Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. Curbside giveaway days allow items to be diverted to landfill as residents can place unwanted and gently used items on the curb, clearly labelled “Free”, for other residents to take free of charge.

All uncollected items should be removed from the curb after 5 p.m. on the Sunday.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran