Community cast reuniting with Donald Glover for a virtual table read to benefit COVID-19 victims

Photo credit: Getty Images - NBC Universal

From Digital Spy

It's been five long years since Community wrapped, and fans are still hoping that they'll get that movie they so faithfully campaigned for back then.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For now though, fans will have to settle for the next best thing, as the cast and series creator Dan Harmon are set to reunite to help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Even Donald Glover – who played Troy Barnes on the show – will be joining in, marking his first team-up with the rest of the group since a year before the show ended.

Photo credit: NBC Universal

Related: Community's Dan Harmon says Chevy Chase made racial digs to Star Wars' Donald Glover to spoil his performance

According to Variety, they'll be joined by Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Dani Pudi (Abed Nadir), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Alison Brie (Annie Edison) and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang).

They'll all take part in a virtual table read of season five's 'Cooperative Polygraphy' episode.

In the instalment, which originally aired back in January 2014, the Greendale Community College gang gathers in their usual study room following the funeral of Pierce Hawthorne (played by Chevy Chase).

Photo credit: Getty Images - NBC Universal

Related: Rick and Morty's connection with Community revealed by co-creator

There, Pierce's estate executor (Walton Goggins) announces what their late prickly pal has left them each.

The table read will be broadcast on Community's official YouTube page, followed by a Q&A, on Monday, May 18 at 2pm PT (9pm GMT). Fans can put forward their queries by using the hashtag #AskCommunity during the online event.

Community is currently available to stream on Netflix.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like