Community building rink in Appin

The community of Appin is coming together to build a rink at Appin Park this winter.

Dugald Street resident David Bastien’s request for $1,500 from Southwest Middlesex council to help pay for building materials was approved at the last meeting before the new version of council took over.

“We’ve done similar things in the past like the Melbourne rink last year, and it was very successful. And they are willing to construct the rink on their own and take care of all the maintenance costs,” explained acting CAO and treasurer Kristen McGill.

In a letter to council, Bastien said Melbourne’s rink — a joint venture with Strathroy-Caradoc through the Melbourne Firefighters Association last winter — was an inspiration for this idea.

“After seeing the high-volume usage of the ice rink in Melbourne last year, we felt that this rink will serve the residents of Appin and surrounding area as well. [For] example, on Dugald Street alone there are 18 school-aged children on the street who will in all likelihood use the rink,” wrote Bastien.

The $1,500 will come from the miscellaneous donations budget, which still had $2,000 in it. The municipality’s liability insurance will cover the rink.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner