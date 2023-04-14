New community book swap opens in memory of Calne teenager

A Wiltshire mother has opened a new book swap unit dedicated to the memory of her daughter.

Made from an old doll's house, the original book swap was set up by Leanne Hames, from Calne, in 2021.

She dedicated it to her daughter Evie, 15, who died in 2020 following struggles with her mental health.

After several spells of bad weather, the unit was almost completely destroyed and Ms Hames sought the help of a community group to replace it.

Leanne Hames created the current book swap in memory of her daughter Evie

Earlier this year Ms Hames contacted Calne Men's Shed and its members helped her build a brand new book swap unit to last through the elements.

Ms Hames said Evie loved to read, especially Harry Potter books, other fantasy fiction and manga books.

She said: "It was really important for us that she (Evie) had a presence in our life and was never forgotten."

"She was just a lovely, lovely person. Everybody loved Evie," Ms Hames told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Ms Hames now wants to expand the book swap project and has spoken to Calne's WordFest festival about installing more units around the town.

She also plans to register Evie's Book Swap as a small library.

