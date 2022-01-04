Community activist in Jacksonville handcuffed before DeSantis press conference

Ben Frazier, a Jacksonville community activist, was detained and escorted away from a government building where Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to host a press conference on Tuesday.

The confrontation started when DeSantis aides asked those present for the news conference at the Florida Department of Health building in Duval County to show media credentials. The event was only open to credentialed journalists, they said.

Frazier and a small group of citizens did not have such credentials. But they refused to leave the room. The disagreement between DeSantis staffers — who kept asking Frazier and his group to leave — and the activists was broadcast on The Florida Channel.

“This is a public building, and we don’t intend on moving,” Frazier told the aides at one point. The governor was not in the room at the time.

Frazier is the president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, which says its mission is to “stand against racial, economic and social injustice.”

He told DeSantis aides he was there to meet with the governor.

The activists at various times took issue with DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, the anti-rioting legislation he pushed during the 2021 legislative session and his rhetoric about critical race theory.

When asked about the confrontation at the news conference, DeSantis said, “I have no idea what happened.”

He and health officials were there to discuss monoclonal antibody treatments and testing strategies for COVID-19. The governor was joined by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

When asked about the confrontation with Frazier, a DeSantis spokesperson said the activist was arrested for trespassing.

“Mr. Frazier is an activist, not a member of the press. Every citizen has the right to protest in public places — but not to trespass in a secured facility in order to disrupt a press briefing and prevent information from being conveyed to the public,” the spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, wrote in an emailed statement.

DeSantis was scheduled for another press conference in Naples later Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.