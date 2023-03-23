Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market to Hit US$ 2672.1 million by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market was valued at US$ 1,503.3 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 2672.1 million by 2030.

Market Drivers

The growing number of geriatric population is the primary driver for the growth of global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment. For instance, according to the WHO’s October 2022 factsheet, all countries are facing the major challenge of a rising geriatric population, and its rising at a much faster pace than in the past. The factsheet also includes, by 2030, 1 in 6 people will be aged 60 or above. Given the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the discovery of novel medicines that are effective against these diseases is critical. This has resulted in an increase in antibacterial medication research & development, which is projected to boost the growth of the community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market. Many governmental organizations throughout the world are investing in research & development operations to produce new antibiotics, as well as measures to encourage effective community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment diagnosis and treatment. These activities and financing are likely to propel the growth of the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market. The rise in healthcare expenditure throughout the world is likely to make community acquired bacterial pneumonia therapy more affordable, fueling the growth of the community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market.

The global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment type market is analyzed from four perspectives: Treatment Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1503.3 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 2672.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Route of administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

Based on the treatment type, the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market is segmented into:

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Others

The antibiotics segment dominated the market with the principal revenue share in 2021, owing to the availability of a wide range of antibiotics, advancements in antibiotic development, and government initiatives. Antibiotics are the most commonly used treatment for community acquired bacterial pneumonia and are recommended as the first line of treatment by medical guidelines. The availability of a diverse spectrum of antibiotics has expanded the treatment choices available to healthcare practitioners for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Many governmental efforts across different regions have been developed to boost antibiotic development and prevent antibiotic resistance. These initiatives have raised investment in antibiotic research and development, propelling the antibiotics segment of the community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market forward.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

Based on the route of administration, the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market is bifurcated into:

Oral

Intravenous

The oral route segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2021, attributed to patient preference, availability of effective oral antibiotics, and reduced risk of complications. For the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, various antibiotic classes are available, including macrolides, fluoroquinolones, penicillin’s, cephalosporins, and others. The availability of a diverse spectrum of antibiotics has expanded the treatment choices available to healthcare practitioners for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Many government efforts have been developed to boost antibiotic development and prevent antibiotic resistance. These initiatives have raised investment in antibiotic research and development, propelling the antibiotics section of the community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market forward.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America was leading the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market in 2021, owing to rising research & development activities, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major players. Companies across this region are consistently involved in research & development activities for launching new and novel medication for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia. For instance, in December 2022, Clarametyx Biosciences launched Phase Ia bacterial pneumonia antibody trial. The trial will analyze the safety of up to four doses of the antibody in healthy subjects. On concluding the Phase Ia portion of the trial, the company will commence the placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase Ib segment. The trial launch is backed by various preclinical studies where CMTX-101 showed anti-biofilm activity. A new antibody, CMTX-101 is created for treating serious bacterial infections. It quickly eliminates the bacterial biofilms’ universal underlying structure to subsequently weaken extracellular bacterial defences and facilitate efficient antibiotic and immune intervention.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market are:

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

GSK plc

Forest Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Merck Sharp & Dohme Inc.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC

Shionogi Inc.

