Communities pushing back against dollar stores opening in their town, report finds

Amritpal Kaur Sandhu-Longoria, USA TODAY
More communities are turning away from the prospect of a dollar store opening up in their town.

In a report published by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, researchers said more than 70 cities and towns have already blocked new projects from chain dollar stores and 50 cities have enacted laws to limit the discount retailers' plans for expansion.

The three main retailers — Dollar General, Dollar Tree, which also owns and operates Family Dollar — are some of the only retailers left in small towns and in rural areas, according to the report.

"In cities, it is common to find dollar stores clustered by the dozen within certain neighborhoods. In rural towns, they typically locate near the only grocery store, and often succeed in wiping it out," the report stated. "One might assume that the dollar chains are simply filling a need, providing basic retail options in cash-strapped communities. But the evidence shows something else. These stores aren’t merely a byproduct of economic distress, they are a cause of it."

Researchers said these tactics leave people without access to fresh food, further imposing hardship on residents who have to travel farther out to buy food.

But each store's representatives disagree with the report.

A woman shops at a Dollar Store in Alhambra, California on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Dollar Tree and Family Dollar complement grocery stores and bring economic development to every community we enter, including helping to alleviate the effects of 'food deserts' in urban communities by helping serve those who would otherwise be limited in their access to the basic food items we provide," said Kristin Tetreault, chief communications officer at Dollar Tree. "Our stores are on average 9,000 square feet, a small fraction of the size of an average grocery store, and we typically account for less than 2.5% of total food sales in our trade areas."

Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce said their stores are often sought to fill the gap in a time a where the grocery industry is shifting. And while Dollar General is a general merchandise store, and not a grocery store, they have 3,000 stores that offer fresh produce, and will make that option available to 2,000 more stores in 2023.

What have other communities done to stop dollar stores?

No signs of stopping expansion

While each of the dollar stores have faced community pushback, the companies have not indicated any goals of slowing down.

Between 2019 and 2021, Dollar General opened 3,025 new stores, relocated 310 stores and remodeled 4,446 stores, Luce said. For the third quarter of 2022, the retailer reported net sales increased by 11.1% to $9.5 billion.

Dollar Tree, owner of Family Dollar, opened 464 new stores, relocated 120 stores, and closed 205 stores in 2022. They also reported a 9% net sales increase of $7.72 billion.

    Ten European Union countries called on Wednesday for an overhaul of the EU's single market to make the bloc more competitive against the United States and China in the clean energy sector. The call came in a letter to the executive European Commission, which can propose new EU laws, from the prime ministers of Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Slovakia. "What the European Union needs now is a strategy on long-term competitiveness to keep up with our main global competitors in terms of economic output and productivity," they said urging the topic to be discussed at the next EU summit on March 23-24.