Communities mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

Communities across the area will be marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The statutory holiday, meant to spark reflection about the children lost to the residential school system, and broader relations with Indigenous nations, falls on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Brockville Public Library is joining in a Day of Healing, with events and activities planned at St. Lawrence Park's west pavilion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Leeds and Thousand Islands Public Library has Indigenous book displays at all three branches and is screening The Road Forward, First Nations, a documentary from the National Film Board.

This is occurring Sept. 29 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.

The Township staff will wear orange in recognition of the day and will be participating in staff development to raise awareness on Sept. 29.

The office, waste sites and library branches will be closed on Sept. 30. Flags will be lowered and a corresponding social media post will shared.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times