Communiqué : ORANGE and MASMOVIL sign an agreement to combine their operations in Spain

Orange
·6 min read
Orange
Orange

Press release
Paris, 23 July 2022

ORANGE and MASMOVIL sign an agreement to combine their operations in Spain

  • Following the period of exclusive negotiations that began on March 8th 2022, ORANGE and MASMOVIL (LORCA JVCO) have signed a binding agreement to combine their businesses in Spain1.

  • The transaction is based on an enterprise value of €18.6 billion, €7.8 billion for ORANGE Spain and €10.9 billion for MASMOVIL.

  • The transaction is subject to approval from antitrust authorities and other relevant administrative authorities and is expected to close during the second half of 2023 at the latest.

As outlined in the prior announcement, the combination of the activities of ORANGE Spain and MASMOVIL would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture co-controlled by ORANGE and MASMOVIL (LORCA JVCO), with equal governance rights in the combined entity. The agreement between parties includes a right to trigger an IPO under certain conditions for both parties after a defined period and, in such a scenario, an option for ORANGE to take control of the combined entity at IPO price.

The joint venture between MASMOVIL and ORANGE will create a sustainable player with the financial capacity and scale to continue investing to foster the future of infrastructure competition in Spain for the benefit of consumers and businesses.

A joint venture between the two complementary businesses would lead to significant efficiency gains, allowing the combined company to accelerate investments in FTTH and 5G that will benefit Spanish customers.

As part of the final agreement, ORANGE Spain’s enterprise value is set at €7.8 billion (7.2x 2022E EBITDAaL and 37.1x 2022E EBITDAaL – eCapex)2 and MASMOVIL’s (which includes the acquisition of EUSKALTEL) at €10.9 billion (8.7x 2022E EBITDAaL and 14.9x 2022E EBITDAaL – eCapex)2.

Due diligence conducted since March shows potential synergies in excess of €450m per annum to be reached by the fourth year post closing.

The transaction is supported by a €6.6 billion non-recourse debt package that will finance, among other things, a €5.85 billion payment up-streamed to the ORANGE Group and MASMOVIL shareholders. This distribution to the shareholders will be asymmetric as it also embeds an equalization payment in favor of ORANGE to reflect the different levels of indebtedness of the two standalone businesses. This debt package is mainly comprised of bank debt, provided by a large pool of banks. MASMOVIL’s existing debt will remain in place. Post closing, the financial policy agreed between ORANGE and LORCA JVCO includes a leverage target of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio to facilitate an IPO of the joint venture in the medium term.

The transaction is subject to approval from antitrust authorities and other relevant administrative authorities and is expected to close during the second half of 2023 at the latest. Until such approvals and closing conditions are satisfied, the two companies will continue to operate independently.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of ORANGE, commented: I am very happy to announce the conclusion of these negotiations today. This deal paves the way for the creation of a joint company that combines the forces of ORANGE and MASMOVIL into a single, stronger operator that will enable investments in 5G and Fiber, benefiting customers across Spain. I strongly believe that the creation of this new company is of fundamental importance for the Group, the Spanish telecoms market and for our customers.”

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL, commented: This is a great day for Spanish consumers as well as for our stakeholders. Together with ORANGE, we plan to form a strong operator with a sustainable business model and the capacity to invest in world-class infrastructure, technology and talent. We anticipate this will drive competition, digitization and innovation in the Spanish market.”

More information
See presentation on orange.com (https://newsroom.orange.com/?lang=en) for the main facts and figures concerning this transaction.

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains prospects, hypothesis, estimates and other forward-looking statements or anticipations that involve risks and uncertainties, including references concerning expected future savings, synergies, as well as its future positioning in the market, financial structure, growth and profitability, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such estimates and forward-looking statements.
Many of these risks and uncertainties are related to factors that can be neither controlled nor estimated with certainty, such as future market conditions, approvals to be granted by relevant competent authorities, or the responses from investors or other market actors and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, there is no undertaking of any obligation to update forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2022, including 76,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 278 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2022, including 232 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About MASMOVIL Group
MASMOVIL Group is the operator that has led the growth in Spain for the last years which offers fixed, Internet broadband, Mobile, tv and new services such as 100% green energy, e-health, home security and personal finance services for residential, businesses and wholesale through its main brands: Yoigo, MASMOVIL, Pepephone, Lebara, Llamaya, Lycamobile and Virgin telco and the regional brands Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Embou and Guuk.
In Portugal, MASMOVIL owns the brand Nowo which offers fixed, and mobile services for residential customers.
The Group has fixed FTTH networks and 3G,4G and 5G mobile network infrastructure. It has a coverage of more than 27M available fiber households and 18M with ADSL, and its 4G/5G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population.
MASMOVIL has launched its 5G services covering more than 900 cities in the Spanish territory. The Group has close to 15 million mobile and fixed services in Spain after the Euskaltel acquisition.
MASMOVIL has achieved zero net carbon emissions in 2020, positioning as the first telecommunications operator in Europe to achieve such a goal and the lowest absolute residual level emissions. In addition, it is the first telecommunications operator in Europe to become a B-Corp Company.
MASMOVIL is participated by Cinven, KKR and Providence Equity Partners since November, 2020 with the aim of accelerating the investment strategy of the Group.

Follow us:
MASMOVIL Group website: https://www.grupomasmovil.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/grupomasmovil

Press contacts:
ORANGE Group - Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11
ORANGE Spain – Beatriz Valverde; beatriz.valverde@orange.com; +34 616 093 913
MASMOVIL Group – Fernando Castro; fernando.castro@masmovil.com; +34 656 160 378

1 The contemplated transaction does not include notably TOTEM Spain and MASMOVIL Portugal.
2 ORANGE multiples proforma, post TOTEM carve-out. MASMOVIL multiples proforma including acquisition of EUSKALTEL (based on EUSKALTEL run-rate synergies).

 

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid