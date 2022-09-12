Communiqué - Changes to Orange's management team

Orange

Press release

Paris, 12 September 2022

Changes to Orange's management team

Vincent Lecerf has been appointed Executive Vice President in charge of Human Resources for the Orange group, replacing Gervais Pellissier.

Stéphane Vallois has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Orange Bank, replacing Paul de Leusse.

Béatrice Mandine, Executive Vice President of Communications, Brand and Engagement, will step down on 30 September. Her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jérôme Barré, CEO of Orange Wholesale & International Networks will be replaced by Michaël Trabbia who will take over the management of the entity on an interim basis, in addition to his current position as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

Vincent Lecerf will join the company on 17 October and will take up the position of Executive Vice President in charge of Human Resources for the Orange group from 1 December 2022. Since 2017, Vincent Lecerf has been Director of Human Resources at Imerys. He will succeed Gervais Pellissier who will continue to advise the executive management team. Gervais Pellissier will have left a significant mark on the Group having occupied several strategic positions within the executive management team. For more than 10 years, in his role as Delegate CEO, he accompanied the Group’s European operations and its strategic development. In recent years, he has also launched an ambitious transformation plan and supported the Group in adapting working methods.

Stéphane Vallois, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Orange Bank, will succeed Paul de Leusse as Chief Executive Officer of the bank as of 1 October 2022. Paul de Leusse, who has overseen a shift to a value-based strategy, the development of the bank overseas and the positioning of its mobile application as best-in-market, will leave the Group. Orange Bank now has nearly 2 million customers in Europe. Orange Bank Africa, which was launched in Côte d'Ivoire in 2020, now has 800,000 customers. Stéphane Vallois will be responsible for the continued development of Orange Bank in line with the dynamics expected in the future strategic plan.

Story continues

Béatrice Mandine will leave her position at the end of September after 15 years in the Group’s Communications, Brand and Engagement team. She will be replaced in the next few weeks. Throughout this time, Béatrice Mandine has contributed to strengthening the Orange brand throughout the world and to establishing a responsible brand strategy, which today permeates the entire company, both internally and externally. She has also successfully integrated customer experience into the DNA of the brand and turned Orange into one of France’s most valued brands.

Orange's Wholesale & International Networks division will also evolve with the departure of its CEO, Jérôme Barré, on 15 September 2022. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Michaël Trabbia, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Orange, who will retain his current responsibilities. Since 1985, Jérôme Barré has pursued a diversified career within the Group, in customer relations, marketing and relations with local authorities, accompanying the transformation of the Group. In 2016, he joined the Executive Committee as Group Human Resources Director before creating the Orange Wholesale & International Networks division in 2018. Today, this entity plays an essential role in strengthening the Group’s leadership in infrastructure and networks.

Commenting on these appointments, Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said: “I am very happy with the appointments of both Vincent Lecerf, who also joins the Executive Committee, and of Stéphane Vallois as CEO of Orange Bank. These changes within the management team reinforce the dynamic started several months ago to ensure our continued transformation and growth. I know I can count on their combined expertise to support the development of the company. I am also happy to be able to continue to count on the experience and expertise of Gervais Pellissier. And I would like to thank Michaël Trabbia for his support during this interim period. Finally, I would like to express warm gratitude to Béatrice Mandine, Paul de Leusse and Jérôme Barré who, throughout their careers at Orange, have had a profound impact on the Group.”

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 76,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 236 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Sylvain Bruno; sylvain.bruno@orange.com; 06 86 17 88 89

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; 06 78 91 35 11

Attachment



