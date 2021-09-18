Communal Forces Trying to Lure College Girls into Terrorism: Kerala CPM Warns

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has accepted the charges of 'love jihad' in Kerala. The CPM top leader has warned of deliberate efforts by communal forces to lure college girls into terrorist activities, in a note circulated among its cadre.

“Conscious efforts are also being made to entice educated girls from professional colleges into terrorist activities,” the note read.

This comes at a time when there is a raging controversy over claims of “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad” targeting the youth of Kerala, and how young college girls are being 'lured' into extremism.

“At professional college campuses, there are deliberate bids to distract educated young women to extremism and fundamentalism. The student fronts and the youth front should pay special attention to this issue,” the note read.

The CPM flagged the rise of “support for the Taliban” and the “trend of communal influence” among Christians.

“Communalism will operate in many ways. It does not have any framework. It will work in many disguises, at various places. Our party will fiercely fight against communalism,’’ CPM, party state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said.

The note also alleged that "there are deliberate attempts to drive the Christian segment against the Muslims".

"It should be addressed seriously and should be checked. Such approaches will ultimately benefit majoritarian fundamentalism,” the note read.

Bjp Gaining Ground as Political Force: CPM Note

The note warned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gaining ground as a political force through its focus on temples.

“The party should resist attempts by communal forces to influence the faithful,” the note stressed.



“The CPM leaflet on minority and terrorism attests what the BJP has been saying for at least a decade. Young women have been trapped in love jihad and used for extremism. Why is the CPM not ready to openly admit that, at least now? When Pala Bishop spoke about it too, the CPM denied it. It shows the party’s double standards,” said BJP State President K Surendran.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been claiming that Kerala is emerging as a recruitment hub for terrorism.

“We should realise that unnecessary political violence would alienate the masses from the party. A stand against political violence is necessary to bring more people to the party fold,” the note read, targeting the RSS.

The CPM note also said the activities of the RSS have created insecurity among minorities. “It should be seriously viewed that discussions supporting the Taliban are emerging in Kerala, contrary to the stand adopted by a majority of the Muslim communities across the world,” the note read.

Congress Demands Proof for Allegations

The Congress asked the CPM to give proof for its “serious” allegations. “The CPM leadership should reveal whether any cases had been registered in this regard or whether they have any data to prove their charges. The party and its government have the moral responsibility to reveal this,” said state Congress President V D Satheesan.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India said it had warned several times about the presence of extremist outfits on campuses. “Now, the UDF (led by the Congress) and other parties are bound to make clear their stand on the issue after abandoning their communal appeasement tactics.”

