Track horror as cyclist flies into crowd in shocking crash at Commonwealth Games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Cary
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matt Walls
    British cyclist
  • Derek Gee
    Canadian cyclist
General view of a crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round as Englandâ€™s Matt Walls (no.29) and Canadaâ€™s Derek Gee (no.15) go over the barrier into the crowd at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London - Commonwealth Games track cycling abandoned after riders and fans caught in huge crash - PA
General view of a crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round as Englandâs Matt Walls (no.29) and Canadaâs Derek Gee (no.15) go over the barrier into the crowd at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London - Commonwealth Games track cycling abandoned after riders and fans caught in huge crash - PA

Olympic gold medallist Matt Walls was hospitalised after being sent flying over the barriers and into the crowd following a huge crash on day three of the Commonwealth Games track cycling, which also saw spectators hurt.

Walls’ GB team-mate Matt Bostock, a Manx rider, was also caught up in the multi-rider crash, with both athletes being taken by ambulance to hospital alongside Canadian rider Derek Gee. One man in the crowd received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Walls, who won omnium gold in Tokyo last year, was competing in the men’s scratch race on Sunday when the accident occurred.

The rest of the session - there was one sprint race left - was cancelled as medical staff attended to several riders, including Walls plus spectators amid reports one was 'wheeled off covered in blood'.

Team England initially said that Walls was "alert and talking" and "being given medical attention in hospital."

British Cycling later updated on his condition with a statement: "Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, but thankfully no major injuries. Our best wishes go to all riders and spectators involved in the crash and thanks go to the medical teams for their expert care."

Bostock also had a CT scan from which the initial prognosis was said to be positive. The 25-year-old was being assessed to check he had no other serious injuries.

A statement from Team Isle of Man said: "Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash."

Matt Walls of England crashes during the Men's 15km Scratch Race on Day 3 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Birmingham, Britain, 31 July 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day 3, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 31 Jul 202 - SHUTTERSTOCK
Matt Walls of England crashes during the Men's 15km Scratch Race on Day 3 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Birmingham, Britain, 31 July 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day 3, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 31 Jul 202 - SHUTTERSTOCK
Spectators react as riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP
Spectators react as riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP
Riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP
Riders crash on the final lap in the men's 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022 - AP

The PA news agency reported that witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash.

Walls had been trying to avoid riders who had fallen in an incident that began on the entrance to the corner. The stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy were sliding up the banking, forcing Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Canadian Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls in the stands. Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified for causing the initial crash.

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said: “Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team.

“The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not require hospital treatment.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson: “We were called at 1:05pm today to reports of an incident at the Lee Valley velodrome. We sent three ambulance crews to the scene. Our crews have treated three patients for injuries and are in the process of taking all three to hospital.”

It was the second heavy crash involving Team England riders in the space of two days after sprinter Joe Truman briefly lost consciousness before being taken away in a wheelchair following a collision with Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the second round of the men’s keirin on Saturday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • English track cyclist knocked unconscious after sickening Commonwealth Games crash

    England’s Joe Truman briefly lost consciousness before being taken away in a wheelchair following a heavy crash in the Lee Valley Velodrome on the second day of the Commonwealth Games track cycling competition on Saturday.

  • Tour de France Femmes 2022 route: When is it, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?

    It's the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, the women's edition of the Tour de France.

  • Buck Martinez gets rousing ovation from Blue Jays players and fans in return to booth

    Buck Martinez made an emotional return to the broadcast booth on Tuesday after completing cancer treatment.

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Raptors reportedly finalizing one-year deal with Juancho Hernangomez

    The 26-year-old has appeared in 297 NBA games across six seasons split between five teams.

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m