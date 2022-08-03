Commonwealth Games tickets: How to buy Birmingham 2022 tickets

Dina Asher-Smith after winning the Women’s 100m during the Birmingham Diamond League (Getty Images)

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2022 are selling fast with Birmingham set to host this summer’s championships.

With such a variety of sports and action all day across 11 days, there is something for everybody.

After the Games in Gold Coast four years ago, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be keen to thrive given the home support available and reduced travel for the home nations.

Australia topped the medal table last time out as hosts and landed 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.

The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the European Championships to follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about Birmingham 2022:

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com. While the official resale site can be found here for thos unable to now attand.

The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.

Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.

When and where are the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Commonwealth Games start on 28 July and run through to 8 August, with Birmingham this year’s host city.

The Alexander Stadium, which will host the athletics, kicks things off on Thursday 28 July at 7pm for the opening ceremony. It will be complimented by Arena Birmingham for gymnastics, Edgbaston for the cricket, Smithfield for basketball and beach volleyball, while Sutton Park with host the triathlon. Other venues include University of Birmingham for hockey and squash. There are more areas of the West Midlands which will help support the Games, plus Lee Valley VeloPark down in London will host the cycling.

How can I watch?

The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK. Viewers will be able to watch the games across the BBC’s television channels as well as on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Schedule by sport

Athletics and Para Athletics : Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

Badminton : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Beach Volleyball : Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

Boxing : Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cricket : Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Mountain Bike : Wednesday, August 3

Cycling–Road Race : Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Time Trial : Thursday, August 4

Cycling–Track & Para Track : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

Diving : Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

Gymnastics–Artistic : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Gymnastics–Rhythmic :Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

Hockey : Friday, July29–Monday, August 8

Judo : Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

Marathon : Saturday, July 30

Netball : Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

Para Powerlifting : Thursday, August 4

Rugby Sevens : Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

Squash : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Swimming and Para Swimming : Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Triathlon and Para Triathlon : Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31

Weightlifting : Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

Schedule and timetable by day

Saturday 30 July

Athletics (marathon): 07:00-13:30

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Gymnastics: 09:00-14:00, 16:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 09:00-13:30, 17:30-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:00-13:45, 15:30-17:45, 20:00-22:15

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-14:15, 16:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-14:30, 18:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Sunday 31 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00

Gymnastics: 09:00-12:00, 14:30-17:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:30, 15:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Monday 1 August

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:30-21:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

Tuesday 2 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:00, 16:15-19:00

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 11:00-16:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 16:00-19:30,

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

Wednesday 3 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:45

Badminton: 08:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-14:30, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:45

Cycling; Mountain bike: 11:30-16:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 10:00-13:00, 16:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Thursday 4 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Para powerlifting: 15:00-17:45, 19:30-22:15

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:30

Cycling; time trial: 10:00-16:00

Aquatics; diving: 13:00-15:30, 18:00-21:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Netball: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Friday 5 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-20:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:00, 16:00-20:30

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 13:30-17:30

Netball: 09:00-13:00, 14:30-18:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Saturday 6 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-22:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-22:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 10:00-13:00

Netball: 09:00-11:00, 14:30-16:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:00, 20:00-22:00

Sunday 7 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:15, 18:30-21:30

Cycling; road race: 08:00-17:00

Badminton: 09:00-14:30, 17:00-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-14:00, 15:00-20:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:00-21:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 17:30-20:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 10:00-13:30, 17:00-20:30

Netball: 13:30-15:30, 20:30-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-20:15

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:30, 20:00-22:30

Monday 8 August

Badminton: 08:00-14:15

Hockey: 09:00-11:30, 12:30-15:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-13:15

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00

Squash: 10:00-14:30

Closing ceremony: 20:00-22:00