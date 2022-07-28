Commonwealth Games opening ceremony live: Latest updates as 2022 games are launched in Birmingham - GETTY IMAGES

07:47 PM

Where are the events being held?

The revamped Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr hosts tonight's ceremony and the athletics. Other events are spread around the West Midlands including swimming at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Some cycling events will be held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

07:37 PM

The Commonwealth Games mascot Perry the Bull

The Commonwealth Games mascot Perry the Bull entertains the crowd during the pre show - AP

07:36 PM

Max Whitlock on missing the Games

I'm absolutely gutted to miss a home games. I needed to take 10 months off after Tokyo - if Tokyo had been when it should have been in 2020 then I would have been fine.

07:29 PM

Denise Lewis on the volunteers

Over 40,000 volunteers wanted to be part of this and that says a lot. It just tells me how popular these games are and how many people from the region want to be associated. It's their legacy as well, not just the athletes competing.

07:28 PM

'And who will you be supporting then?'

Spectators wear team England themed hats prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - GETTY IMAGES

07:11 PM

The crowd are already in their seats

Spectators enjoy the atmosphere prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Getty Images

07:09 PM

A celebration of Birmingham to begin with

A healthy dollop of Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders as you can imagine. A place of "industry and innovation" says BBC presenter Clare Balding on the second city, before Lenny Henry rhapsodises about carrying the torch through the city centre.

07:02 PM

The television coverage is just starting on BBC

Eyes down for the title sequence: canals (tick), Ozzy Osbourne (tick), Lenny Henry (tick), a bull (tick)...

06:56 PM

England's official flag bearers this evening

Tom Daley (Diving)

Kim Daybell (Para Table Tennis)

Max Whitlock (Gymnastics)

Galal Yafai (Boxing)

Alex Danson (Hockey)

06:46 PM

The Prince of Wales meets members of Jamaica's team

Britain's Prince Charles meets with athletes and members of the team Jamaica during a visit to the Athletes Village - Reuters

03:55 PM

The eyes of the world are on Birmingham

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from Birmingham.

As you might expect, proceedings this evening a distinctly local flavour, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight producing the show, and bands such as Duran Duran and Black Sabbath featuring.

Over the next 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports. Cyclist Laura Kenny and swimmer Adam Peaty will be some of the main attractions for the home crowd, as will recently crowned 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Games organisers say they are on track for record ticket sales for a Commonwealth Games.

We're on track as we sit here today to be the largest Commonwealth Games in the UK, certainly in terms of ticket sales," said the local organising committee's chief executive Ian Reid

"We've just recently overtaken the last edition (on the Gold Coast) and I believe this morning's report put us pretty close to 1.3 million tickets sold and in the next couple of days we should have overtaken Glasgow (2014)'s ticket sales as well.

"There's definitely a huge appetite in the city. We have one of the largest sports programmes, so not every session is sold out, but history would tell us that there will be a huge uptake in tickets during the event itself both online and through multiple box offices.

"So we are very much hoping we will be at capacity or near capacity for the majority of sports."

The host nation's medal hopes were dealt a blow on Wednesday when sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdrew from the Games.

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the World 100m final last week and won a bronze medal in the 200m.

But the 26-year-old pulled up during the 4x100m relay with a hamstring injury which has forced her to miss out.