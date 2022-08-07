Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith pipped to gold in front of his home crowd

(Getty Images)

Inside a stadium where he first started racing as a youngster, 30,000 spectators were ready to anoint Matt Hudson-Smith the new Commonwealth Games 400metre champion.

But instead the Wolverhampton athlete ended sitting breathless and in disbelief at an astonishing sprint down the home straight by the teenage Zambian Muzala Samukonga to pip him to the gold.

It was a second major championship medal in a fortnight having won bronze at the World Championships.

“I went for the win but oh well,” he said afterwards. “I got the silver in front of a home crowd. Is it the colour that I wanted? No. I’m sorry I couldn’t bring it home. I’m disappointed.”

It was a marked improvement from his previous Commonwealth Games outing in the Gold Coast where he was disqualified in the individual event for running outside his lane and then pulled his hamstring in the 4x400m relay.

He also has a chance for a third major individual medal of the summer at the upcoming European Championships in Munich following on from a difficult period in his life when he attempted suicide.

Training in the United States, he had got himself into financial debt when unable to compete following a string of injuries. And his deteriorating mental health was execarbated by the Covid lockdown which left him isolated.

Following his bronze in Eugene, he admitted he had attempted to take his own life before bouncing back in both his personal and professional life this season.

Finally injury free, he looked devastated at the finish as he tired badly in the home straight and Samukonga stormed past for a surprise win.

Coached by her Olympic and world champion sister over the distance, Vicky Ohuruogu broke her personal best to match Hudson-Smith’s silver in the women’s event as Barbados’ Sada Williams was in a class of her own for the gold.

It was at the Commonwealth Games where Christine Ohuruogu had won her first major title in 2006 before winning the World and then Olympic titles in the subsequent two years. For Ohuruogu Jr, it was a first major medal of any kind as Team England teammate Jodie Williams recovered from a difficult spell with injury for the bronze.

Cindy Sember came away with bronze in the 100m hurdles behind world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan.