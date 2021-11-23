Commonwealth Games: London tipped to enter host race after Birmingham 2022 role

Lee Valley VeloPark is the only Commonwealth Games 2022 venue outside of the Midlands (Getty Images)

London’s role in next summer’s Commonwealth Games could act as a springboard to become hosts in the future.

Lee Valley VeloPark is set to host the likes of Jason and Laura Kenny for Birmingham 2022 – the only event venue outside of the Midlands.

And with the Commonwealth Games looking for hosts for its next two editions in 2026 and 2030, bosses said it welcomed London entering the race as a possibility.

Katie Sadleir, the newly-appointed CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: “London would be a fantastic location for the Commonwealth Games. We’re calling for applications now for 2026 and 2030… and we’re open to listening to our members for where the next Games may be.”

There is no clear frontrunner for the 2026 Games while Hamilton, in Canada, has expressed an interest in bidding for 2030, 100 years since hosting the inaugural Games.

Of London’s chances of hosting for the first time since 1934, Sadleir said: “You’ve got all the facilities, you certainly have the experience. The London Olympics was right up there as one of the best of the best Games. So, experience and expertise in facilities makes sense.”

London ruled itself out of the reckoning as a possible host for next summer’s Games back in 2017 after Durban, in South Africa, was stripped of its right to host.

Birmingham was then selected over Liverpool, with London keeping a partial role for the track cycling.

“One of the things that made absolute sense was to capitalise on that fantastic velodrome in London and this is where our cycling hub will be,” added Sadleir. “I think it and London will be a centrepiece.”

