Commonwealth Games are dying before our eyes

Ditching opening and closing ceremonies would help the Commonwealth Games scale back and hopefully survive

Last year the Commonwealth Games broke records in Birmingham, selling 1.5 million tickets. Now they may be at death’s door and the only way to save them could well be a complete overhaul.

Throughout history, there have been standout and memorable moments that put the Commonwealth Games at the forefront of the sporting consciousness: Vancouver 1954’s heavyweight “Miracle Mile” which saw Roger Bannister beat John Landy; Cathy Freeman running her victory laps with the Aboriginal flag in 1994; global superstar Usain Bolt winning at Glasgow 2014; and David Beckham’s poignant moment passing the torch to Queen Elizabeth II alongside terminally-ill six-year-old Kirsty Howard in Manchester.

But none of that would be possible without a host city.

On the current evidence, there are few takers. This month could well be looked back on as the beginning of the end for this 93-year-old event. In the last few weeks the two next iterations of the Games have been thrown into major doubt. First Victoria abruptly withdrew from hosting in 2026 and on Thursday Canada’s Alberta government withdrew its support for Calgary and Edmonton to host the 2030 centennial event.

The UK could still save the 2026 Games – as Birmingham did last year after South Africa’s Durban late withdrawal - with Glasgow and London both being options. However, the fact that rich, successful and capable host nations like Canada and Australia are pulling the plug is a sure sign of a bleak future.

The news is all the more mystifying considering what a huge success Birmingham was deemed last summer. The 2022 edition introduced new events, including 3x3 basketball and T20 women’s cricket, as well as setting world attendance records.

But the reality is that the Commonwealth Games will always play second fiddle to the Olympics - with many athletes not prioritising the former - and justifying billion-pound hosting budgets is proving more and more difficult.

Glasgow put on the event in 2014 at a cost of around £543 million ($691 million), while Birmingham cost £778 million. That is just over half of what Calgary claimed their bid could well cost, while Victoria’s inflated expected price tag was £3.7 billion.

New guidelines from the Commonwealth Games Federation, with fewer ‘must-have’ events and scaled back requirements for athlete accommodation, attempted to attract more city bids. But it has had the opposite effect and cities do not think the cost is worth it.

Birmingham 2022 contributed £870.7 million to the UK economy though so, when done well, the Commonwealth Games have more to offer than its detractors would care to mention.

There are other issues that continue to play a role. The Games’ roots in colonialism are viewed as problematic and outdated in some critics’ eyes. But recent years have seen the event posited as more unified and progressive than ever.

It is easy to forget that, for some small nations, the Commonwealth Games represent the pinnacle of their sporting aspirations. The Games have led in parasport too, fully integrating these events in 2002, becoming the only global sporting event to do so. With cutbacks expected if the Games want to survive, it would be a crying shame for those traditions and legacies to be at threat.

The Games have provided a stepping stone for some British sporting icons, including 15-year-old Tom Daly’s gold in Delhi. It gave Nicola Adams the opportunity to make history, winning the first women’s boxing gold at the Games in 2014. Last year we were gripped by the multi-generational moment of glory, with Scotland’s Eilish McColgan emulating her mother Liz with a thrilling 10,000m final lap last year.

Moments like that are worth saving, but the question is whether anyone is willing to foot the bill.

