Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Daily guide plus key events to watch out for

Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will be competing at the Commonwealths - GETTY IMAGES

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are under way - and you can scroll down down for a full day-by-day schedule for the event; all times are BST and subject to change.

But first, let's run through the remaining must-watch events.

Key Commonwealth events you simply must watch

Boxing: men’s super-heavyweight final, Sunday August 7

Delicious Orie says he wants to be better than Anthony Joshua. Born in Russia, he suffered racism due to his Nigerian heritage so the family moved to Britain when he was seven. The economics graduate only took up boxing aged 18, but six years on he is targeting the podium.

Netball: women’s final, Sunday August 7

England’s Commonwealth title win in 2018 was historic in breaking the duopoly held by Australia and New Zealand at the top of the global game. There is an end-of-era feel about the hosts’ team in Birmingham with a number of veterans involved, and they will want to go out with a bang by winning gold again.

Cricket: women’s final, Sunday August 7

This is the first time women’s cricket has featured at the Commonwealth Games. It would be something of a surprise if England and Australia did not contest the final, having claimed 11 of 12 World Cup titles between them, although the Aussies will be favourites after a comprehensive recent Ashes triumph.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule – key dates and times

Sunday August 7

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.15pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm

Cycling, road races - 8am-5pm

Badminton - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm

Hockey - 9am-2pm, 3pm-8pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.45pm, 4pm-9pm

Diving - 10am-1pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Boxing - 10.30am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm

T20 cricket - 10am-1.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm

Netball - 1.30pm-3.30pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-8.15pm

Beach volleyball - 3pm-5.30pm, 8pm-10.30pm

Monday August 8