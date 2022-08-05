Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Daily guide plus key events to watch out for

Ben Bloom
·4 min read
Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will be competing at the Commonwealths - GETTY IMAGES
The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are under way - and you can scroll down down for a full day-by-day schedule for the event; all times are BST and subject to change.

But first, let's run through the remaining must-watch events.

Key Commonwealth events you simply must watch

Lawn Bowls: men’s singles final, Saturday August 6

In his everyday life, Nick Brett is a humble civil servant. But in his sporting life, Brett is - somewhat bizarrely - known as the Brad Pitt of lawn bowls. At the 2020 World Indoor Championships, he threw arguably the most famous bowl of all time with an outrageous shot that was so good it went viral worldwide.

Athletics: men’s 1,500m final, Saturday August 6

Jake Wightman will race at the Commonwealth Games as Britain’s only reigning world champion after his shock 1,500m triumph. His father and coach Geoff will again be on commentary duties as the English-born but Edinburgh-raised Wightman targets gold for Scotland.

Boxing: men’s super-heavyweight final, Sunday August 7

Delicious Orie says he wants to be better than Anthony Joshua. Born in Russia, he suffered racism due to his Nigerian heritage so the family moved to Britain when he was seven. The economics graduate only took up boxing aged 18, but six years on he is targeting the podium.

Netball: women’s final, Sunday August 7

England’s Commonwealth title win in 2018 was historic in breaking the duopoly held by Australia and New Zealand at the top of the global game. There is an end-of-era feel about the hosts’ team in Birmingham with a number of veterans involved, and they will want to go out with a bang by winning gold again.

Cricket: women’s final, Sunday August 7

This is the first time women’s cricket has featured at the Commonwealth Games. It would be something of a surprise if England and Australia did not contest the final, having claimed 11 of 12 World Cup titles between them, although the Aussies will be favourites after a comprehensive recent Ashes triumph.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule - key dates and times

Friday August 5

  • Athletics and para athletics - 10am-3pm, 6.30pm-10pm

  • Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3.15pm, 4.30pm-7.45pm

  • Badminton - 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

  • Hockey - 9am-1.30pm, 6pm-8.30pm

  • Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2pm, 4pm-8.30pm

  • Diving - 10am-1pm, 6pm-9pm

  • Wrestling - 10.30am-1.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm

  • Rhythmic gymnastics - 1.30pm-5.30pm

  • Netball - 9am-1pm, 2.30pm-6.30pm

  • Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

  • Beach volleyball - 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Saturday August 6

Laura Unsworth will be going for gold as part of the England hockey squad - PA
Laura Unsworth will be going for gold as part of the England hockey squad - PA

  • Athletics and para athletics - 10am-3pm, 6.30pm-9.45pm

  • Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3.15pm, 4.30pm-7.45pm

  • Badminton - 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

  • Hockey - 9am-1.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm

  • Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.15pm, 4pm-10pm

  • Diving - 10am-1pm, 6pm-9pm

  • Wrestling - 10.30am-1.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm

  • Boxing - 10.30am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm

  • T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

  • Rhythmic gymnastics - 10am-1pm

  • Netball - 9am-11am, 2.30pm-4.30pm

  • Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

  • Beach volleyball - 3pm-5pm, 8pm-10pm

Sunday August 7

  • Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.15pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm

  • Cycling, road race - 8am-5pm

  • Badminton - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm

  • Hockey - 9am-2pm, 3pm-8pm

  • Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.45pm, 4pm-9pm

  • Diving - 10am-1pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm

  • Boxing - 10.30am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm

  • T20 cricket - 10am-1.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm

  • Netball - 1.30pm-3.30pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm

  • Squash - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-8.15pm

  • Beach volleyball - 3pm-5.30pm, 8pm-10.30pm

Monday August 8

  • Badminton - 8am-2.15pm

  • Hockey - 9am-11.30pm, 12.30pm-3pm

  • Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-1.15pm

  • Diving - 10am-1pm

  • Squash - 10am-2.30pm

  • Closing ceremony - 8pm-10pm

