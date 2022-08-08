Commonwealth Games 2022 live: Latest updates from day 11 in Birmingham

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in action against Singapore's Yong Hee and Jessica Tan during the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal match at The NEC - PA

08:44 AM

On the menu

Monday August 8

Badminton - 8am-2.15pm

Hockey - 9am-11.30pm, 12.30pm-3pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-1.15pm

Diving - 10am-1pm

Squash - 10am-2.30pm

Closing ceremony - 8pm-10pm

08:41 AM

BREAKING

Apache Indian to play Closing Ceremony.

08:41 AM

Some information about the Closing Ceremony

Jorja Smith, Beverley Knight and UB40 are among the acts confirmed to perform at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham.

The Games will draw to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a high-octane production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

The closing ceremony, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, will see performances from artists including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith.

Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia and Musical Youth will also be performing, along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.

In a tribute to one of Birmingham's major exports of the past decade, the closing ceremony will feature a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

British singer Mvula will give a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave's Red Right Hand, the TV series' theme song.

Written and adapted for the stage by the show's creator Steven Knight, the theatre production will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27 as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Martin Green, chief creative officer of the Birmingham Games, said: "With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture.

"The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home Games to a fitting end."

The closing ceremony will also include a formal handover to the state of Victoria, Australia, which is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The closing ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will signal the end of an event in which 4,500 Commonwealth athletes competed across 19 sports and eight para sports.

The ceremony takes place on Monday at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

08:37 AM

BBC Breakfast

I never normally watch this, but they've got Wor Sir Big Al Shearer on, talking about Erling Haaland and about breaking Jackie Milburn's record in front of the Gallowgate End.

08:23 AM

Commonwealth Games final day

Good morning! Happy Monday. Welcome to our live blog of the final day of the Commonwealth Games. There are all sorts of important medal matters still to be settled, and then there is a closing ceremony this evening.

Already underway bright and early this morning it’s the final of the mixed doubles badminton. England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are in action against Singapore's Yong Hee and Jessica Tan, and that comes from the NEC. I think I’ll put on my Hamish Hawk record right now: are you familiar with his song, The Mauritian Doubles Badminton Champion, 1973? Magnificent stuff.

After the shuttlecockery is settled, we have various other tasty morsels to bring you this sunny morning. England’s men play South Africa in the hockey for the bronze medal, and after that, the Aussies and the Indians go for gold. We have table tennis, we have diving - that'll be 3m mixed synchronised springboard, and then 10m mixed synchronised platform. We've also got squash.

I expect we will also get some reaction throughout the day about how the Games have gone overall, what it means for the country, what it means to have a Commonwealth Games at all, what it means for these athletes and so on. If you have a view you'd like to share, why not leave a comment below and we can see how we get on?

Everyone seems pretty happy with how things have gone in Brum. The sports minister is "very keen" to back a Birmingham bid for the Olympics in 2040 but has admitted the move could be blocked by the Treasury.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Nigel Huddleston said: "I'd be very keen on it because I think it's important that we do bid for major international sporting events.

"The great opportunity for Birmingham is it's put itself on the map as a fantastic city to host major international sporting events, and I don't see why the Olympics shouldn't be in the consideration.

"Unfortunately I don't always sign the cheques, it's usually a discussion with the Treasury.

"But usually we can make a really good case because, as well as lifting the mood of the nation, there is a cold hard cash benefit to many of these events."