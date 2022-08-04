Commonwealth Games 2022 live: Cycling, time trial and cricket action today in Birmingham

Greg Wilcox
·5 min read
In this article:
commonwealth games 2022 cycling time trial cricket day seven - GETTY IMAGES
10:24 AM

Lindon Victor finished just outside the medals

In the World Championships and he's off to a good start here. He runs 10.76 (915 points) and looks strong in the defence of his title here.

Cedri Dubler is also a strong contender and the Australian is second.

Harry Kendall is down on his PB of 10.77 as he runs 11.25 (806 points).

10:18 AM

Action is under way on the track

The 100m segment of the decathlon gets the action under way.

Well, it should be under way but there's a bit of a delay with England's Harry Kendall struggling with pinning his number to his top...school boy error!

10:13 AM

Abi Smith is away for England

In the women's time trial.

10:10 AM

Still tight in the netball

But the Aussies are looking the stronger, they lead 46-40 with one quarter to go.

10:06 AM

The women's time trial

So with the women's cycling time trial about to begin here's all you need to know.

  • Course distance is 29km

  • It takes place in Wolverhampton

  • There are 36 competitors with one minute gaps between each start

  • Australia's Grace Brown is one of the favourites, along with Scotland's Neah Evans and the Isle of Man's Lizzie Holden

  • Abi  Smith, Anna Henderson and Joscelin Lowden go for England

  • Anna Morris, Elynor Backstedt and Leah Dixon will be Wales' participants

Scotland's Neah Evans has already won a silver and bronze on the track so far this week&nbsp; - AP
09:58 AM

Still nip and tuck in the netball

Australia lead Jamaica 39-36 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Meanwhile in the early hockey clash between New Zealand and South Africa the Kiwis lead 3-0 in the third quarter. They are looking strong contenders for the gold.

09:42 AM

At half-time in the big netball battle

It's 30-29 to Australia over Jamaica.

Australia's Gretel Bueta controls the ball during the clash in Birmingham - GETTY IMAGES
09:35 AM

In the lawn bowls

Canada's Ryan Bester has just beaten Wales' Daniel Salmon 21-10 in round four. The Welshman, who won gold in the pairs,  just didn't have his A-game this morning - has goes again at 11.30.

09:26 AM

A meeting of netball titans

Australia and Jamaica are both unbeaten - four wins from four - and are currently facing each other. They're into the second quarter at the moment and the Aussies l ead 19-18. Looks as though we have a tight clash on our hands.

09:16 AM

This is a great pic

Of the disbelief and joy Eilish McColgan felt as she won golf last night.

Eilish McColgan wins commonwealth games gold - SHUTTERSTOCK&nbsp;
09:01 AM

Here are some early highlights today

  • In the cycling Women's road time trial from 10am

  • Wales' Geraint Thomas going for gold in men's time trial just gone midday

  • England take on Wales in the hockey from 11am

  • On the track Scotland's 1,500m world champion Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr  go in the heats from 11.25

  • And the diving gets underway with England's Jack Laugher in the 1m springboard qualifying just after 1.

08:43 AM

Hosts on a high in Birmingham

Day seven begins with the hosts on a high. Wednesday saw an England medal rush with the judo team weighing in with success, Emily Campbell adding to her Olympic weightlifting silver with gold in Birmingham and Katarina Johnson-Thompson defending her heptathlon title.

But perhaps the highlight of the day was seeing Scotland's Eilish McColgan emulate her mother's 1986 win as she held off the challenge of Kenya's Irene Cheptai down the home straight to win 10,000m gold.

After winning her first heptathlon for four years KJT later revealed she had also been battling the heartache of losing her grandma Mary last week.

“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after [the World Championships], so it’s been a tough week,” said a teary Johnson-Thompson. “I’m just happy to get through it. It’s been particularly hard because the last home champs at Glasgow Indoors [in 2019] she was here, so it was quite hard not to see her face in the crowd.”

On her career-extending win she added: "It feels amazing, this competition has served me so well and I got my first gold here and that kick started my career back then. I've had a tough couple of years, hopefully this is the start of my next new career!

"It has been hard, I have had moments where I didn't know if I wanted to carry on. To come out here and just get through it and actually get the gold, I have proved to myself that pushing through was worth it."

KJT celebrates her gold in Birmingham&nbsp; - SHUTTERSTOCK
For McColgan the win, in front of her mum, the 1991 world champion and double commonwealth gold medallist Liz, the victory was all the more remarkable as she had seven weeks out suffering from Covid along with other injuries in the run up to last month's World Championships where she finished 10th.

“It has just been an up and down year with Covid, another illness, a couple of niggles at the wrong time,” she said. “But I knew the fitness was in me. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Today sees more action on the track with the men's decathlon getting under way, the men's 1,500m heats and the men's and women's 200m heats.

The roads of Birmingham will be closed with the men's and women's individual time trials taking place and there is host of other action including hockey, cricket and lawn bowls.

Stay here for all the action.

