Commonwealth Games 2022 live: All the action from day 10 in Birmingham

commonwealth games 2022 day 10 live birmingham netball cricket - PA

10:00 AM

Two laps to go in the road race

That's 32 kms and the breakaway has been reeled in so it's as we were...the clever money (when the fun stops, stop...) is on Australia and a sprint finish, according to Chris Boardman on BBC comms.

Road race - PA

09:54 AM

There hadn't been a hint of a breakaway

UNTIL... five riders decide enough is enough. With 38km to go Anna Henderson (England), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Australia), Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand), Alison Jackson (Canada) and Anna Shackley (Scotland) managed to eke out a 10-second lead.

09:52 AM

News in the men's road race

The time trail gold medalist Rohan Dennis is out. The Australian capitalised on Geraint Thomas' fall to claim gold on Thursday but he isn't feeling well and won't start the race this afternoon.

Rohan Dennis - GETTY IMAGES

09:50 AM

So...

...the women's road race has 45kms to go and the field, or at least the main contenders are in a leading pack that is currently led by Wales' Eleanor Barker. England's Anna Henderson, who won silver in the time trial, is looking good as is Warwick Castle which is a delightful backdrop to this race...here's a wee bit about the old edifice...

Warwick Castle is a medieval castle developed from a wooden fort, originally built by William the Conqueror during 1068. The original wooden motte-and-bailey castle was rebuilt in stone during the 12th century. During the Hundred Years War, the facade opposite the town was refortified, resulting in one of the most recognisable examples of 14th-century military architecture. It was used as a stronghold until the early 17th century.

*Thanks to Wikipedia for that history lesson...

Warwick Castle - REUTERS

09:33 AM

Hello and welcome!

To Telegraph Sport's coverage of the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games. It promises to be an action-packed, exciting day one that see both the men's and women's cycling road races (the women's is under way now and we'll get to that ASAP!), the bronze-medal match of the T20, where England will battle it out with New Zealand from 10 at Edgbaston. The gold-medal match comes later when India face Australia for Commonwealth bragging rights.

Story continues

Then there's the women's hockey final. England take on Australia from 3, and thought thought of gold isn't the only thing that excites England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink who says the country is "on the crest of a really exciting wave for women in sport".

The hosts have a chance to continue the success of the UK's top female athletes - a momentum Pink believes has "been building for a number of years".

But the Lionesses' Euros triumph has driven "significant change" for the perception of women's sport, aided by the number of women involved behind the scenes, the 45-year-old added.

"I don't think it's just been the last week with the Lionesses, I think it's been building for a number of years," Pink told the PA news agency.

"There's so much to celebrate about women's sport more broadly, and there's more and more women involved at all levels of administration in all organisations.

"And that's starting to play out in terms of the success on the field of play as well. We're on the crest of a really exciting wave for women in sport."

On top of that there's a host of intriguing finals on the track among, them the men's 400m, where England have Matt Hudson-Smith running, the women's 100m with Cindy Sember the home hope, the women's 400m with a quarter of Home Nations runners involved (Zoey Clark for Scotland and VictoriaOhuruogu, Ama Pipi and Jodie Williams for England), and the men's 4x100m where England are favourites.

That's just a smattering of what to come today so stay here for all the fun and games.