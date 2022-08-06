Commonwealth Games 2022 live: All the action from day nine in Birmingham

commonwealth games 2022 day 9 live birmingham diving hockey - GETTY IMAGES

11:01 AM

Two balls to go in the pair's final

Nail-biting...

11:00 AM

First gold of the day goes to Wales

Gemma Frizelle takes gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final.

She scored 28.700 to beat Cypriot Anna Sokolova to the title. Canada's Carmel Kallemaa took the bronze.

Gamma Frizelle - AFP

10:55 AM

Emily Borthwick out of the high jump final

The English athlete cannot make it over 1.81m after three attempts and departs the competition.

10:54 AM

Amy Pharoah plays a clutch bowl

With the last bowl of the final.

Australia had a two until Pharoah knocked one of those out so the end ended 1-0 to the Aussie making is 18-18 overall.

We're going to a 19th end!

10:50 AM

The T20 semis are upon us

England face India in the first last-four clash at Edgbaston. They will battle it out for the right to face the winner of Australia vs New Zealand, whose semi-final gets under way at 6pm.

England hold the recent historical advantage over today's opponents winning a three-match series 2-1 a year ago.

10:47 AM

It's a nail-biting finish in the bowls

England lead the Aussie 18-17 after the penultimate end...

Squeaky bum time....

10:36 AM

The action is under way at the track

The focus for the first couple of hours will be the women's high jump final.

Going for England are the trio Morgan Lake, Laura Zialor and Emily Borthwick.

The women's 10,000 race walk final has just started - the Australia trio of Katie Hayward, Rebecca Henderson and Jemma Montag are the favourites. Wales' British champion Bethan Davies won bronze over a 20km distance at the Commonwealth Games four years ago. She goes for the home nation as does her compatriot Heather Lewis.

I'll be honest with you, I don't know much about race walking other than it looks really awkward/uncomfortable and competitors can be disqualified within sight of the finish line if deemed to have broken into a trot...harsh...

10:26 AM

Jamaica into the final!

Of the netball. That's thanks to their dominant 67-51 win over New Zealand in the first semi-final.

They backed up their brilliant win over Australia in the group stage with another impressive performance. They took the lead early on and never relinquished it.

They face the winner of Australia - England and whoever comes out on top in that one will be all too aware that they will face a huge battle for the gold against the Jamaicans.

Jamaica's Shanice Beckford shoots during her sides impressive win over New Zealand - GETTY IMAGES

10:19 AM

Level at 16-16 after 14 ends

In the England vs Australia pair's bowls final.

10:11 AM

Having been 11-2 down

Australia's Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic have come back brilliantly in the pair's final. They now enjoy a 16-12 lead over the England pair of Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah.

Can the hosts find their form and luck (everyone needs a bit of luck...) again and mount a counter charge?

Five ends left.

10:06 AM

It's very tight in the bowls

After 12 ends it's all square at 12-12...great comeback from the Aussies - six ends left.

Amy Pharaoh goes for England in the pair's semi-final - REUTERS

10:02 AM

Jamaica in complete control against the Kiwis

With less than two minutes left in the third quarter they lead 49-35 in the first semi-final.

A reminder that England take on Australia in the other last-four clash later.

09:48 AM

Great comeback from Australia

In the pair's lawn bowls final - having been 11-2 down they are now just one back of the hosts. It's now 11-10 to England after the 10th end.

09:37 AM

Jamaica lead New Zealand

36-22 at the halfway stage in the netball semis. A lot of work for the Kiwis to do if they are to make the final.

09:32 AM

Making shapes

New Zealand's Maia Wilson competes for the ball with Jamaica's Latanya Wilson during the semi-final of the netball - GETTY IMAGES

09:20 AM

At the end of the first quarter

In the Jamaica - New Zealand netball semi-final the Jamaicans lead the Kiwis by 18-9.

09:14 AM

A great sixth end for England!

In the bowls final - England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah are having a stormer and they pick up four more points to lead the Australians 11-2.

09:12 AM

Jamaica with the early advantage

In the Netball semi-final against New Zealand. With five minutes left in the first quarter they lead 13-7.

09:11 AM

After five ends

England lead the Aussies by 7-2. Amy Pharoah is playing a blinder at the moment and the hosts have a five-point lead.

09:04 AM

England are battling it out with Australia

For gold in the women's pairs bowls over in Victoria Park.

England are currently 6-2 up after four ends. Can they hold on?

09:01 AM

The first big event of the day is about to get under way

It's the first of the women's netball semi-finals. The impressive Jamaicans, who shocked Australia 57-55 to top their pool, are facing New Zealand.

Later England face old foes Australia.

08:54 AM

Wightman going for back-to-back 1,500m golds

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With the action drawing to a close there remains several medals to hand out and today will see what's likely to be some great entertainment on the tracks, fields and pitches of England's second city.

The highlights of today include several finals on the track.

In the men's 1,500 Scotland's Jake Wightman will be looking to back up his World Championship gold with another at the Alexandra Stadium. He's the favourite for this race and is doubtless keen to improve on his bronze from the Gold Coast four years ago. Also going in that race are his compatriots Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley, and for England Elliot Giles and Matthew Stonier will carry the home hopes.

Wightman's father and coach Geoff will again be on commentary duties as the English-born but Edinburgh-raised star targets gold for Scotland. That race is one to watch over your lunch with a 1.10 start time.

In the evening Laura Muir and Keely Hodgkinson goes in the women's 800m final, looking to make it a double gold for Scotland in middle distance (depending on how Wightman does earlier...), Zharnel Hughes runs for England in the men's 200m final, and Beth Dobbin will carry the hopes of Scotland in the women's 200m.

On top of all that there's the T20 semi-finals, the men's hockey semis and the final of the men's lawn bowls. Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly faces Malaysia's Fairul Izwan Abd Muin in the first semi, with Scotland's Ian McLean facing Australia's Aaron Wilson in the other.

All this on a day after history was made when Scotland's George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in the history of the Games when Scotland beat Wales in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls.

The 75-year-old Miller is director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes, who along with Robert Barr and his lead director Sarah Jane beat Wales 16-9 in the final at Victoria Park, Lymington Spa.

"A year ago I never dreamed of being here. I got a phone call, and nearly fell off my chair to be honest. Here we are - where are we going to go from here?" Miller told the BBC.

"Bowls is easier for older people but any sport ... walking football, rugby, you name it. Get out there and exercise, play games, and compete. It's brilliant whatever age you are."

Miller took the record as oldest gold medallist from Rosemary Lenton, also from Scotland, who at 72 won gold in the Para women's pairs bowls last Wednesday.