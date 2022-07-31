Commonwealth Games 2022 live: All the action from day three in Birmingham - GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to the live coverage of day three of the Commonwealth Games. There's lots of action coming up today with events already underway, but first lets recap what happened yesterday.

In the first event of the day England took home a gold medal as Johnboy Simpson claimed the top-spot in the men's T53/54 marathon event after six-time Paralympic champion David Weir suffered a puncture from the lead of the race. Weir had been out in front by over a minute and a half before his tyre burst. In the women's category Eden Rainbow-Cooper took a silver medal - her first at a major championship.

Adam Peaty stormed back into action in the pool after fracturing his foot just ten weeks ago. England's double Olympic Champion cruised through his 100m breaststroke heat and then went a second faster in the semi-final.

It was a bad day for England's rugby sevens teams. Both the men's and the women's sides lost to New Zealand, putting them out of medal contention and they will only compete in placement matches for the rest of the tournament. You can read about that dismal performance here.

Netball and cricket group stages continued, England winning their matches against Malawi and Sri Lanka respectively. Team England also came out on top against Ghana in the hockey in a confidence boosting 12-0 victory.

A scary crash in the velodrome left Joe Truman briefly unconscious after he collided with Matthew Glaetzer in the second-round of the men's kerin. In worrying scenes he was taken away to hospital in a wheelchair and has a suspected broken collar-bone.

The day rounded off in a much happier light as England won the women's artistic gymnastic teams final, following the men's victory in the same event on Friday. In a tightly fought final they finished just 3.100 points ahead of Australia, with Canada taking the bronze.